Pavel Šulc’s New Role: From Goalscorer to Ligue 1 Playmaker at OL

Olympique Lyonnais forward Pavel Šulc has transitioned easily into a playmaker role during the early stages of the Ligue 1 season, matching his entire assist tally from the previous campaign in just five matches. Following the arrival of Loïs Openda, the Czech attacker has moved away from an isolated center-forward assignment to orchestrate play between the lines, registering three assists to sit second in the league’s provider standings.

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A Tactical Reinvention in the Rhône

Last season, Pavel Šulc shared the crown as Olympique Lyonnais’ co-top scorer in Ligue 1, frequently operating as a lone number nine tasked with finishing off transitional sequences. But the tactics at the Groupama Stadium have evolved following roster adjustments and the addition of Loïs Openda. Rather than spearheading the press alone, Šulc now drops deep into the half-spaces to function as a connective fulcrum.

This positional tweak has redefined Lyon’s build-up play. By operating between the opposition’s midfield and defensive blocks, the Czech forward draws center-backs out of alignment and slips precise balls into the channels.

Decoding the Interline Movement

Analyzing the tactical setup on the club show “Tant qu’il y aura des Gones,” former player and consultant Nicolas Puydebois highlighted the exact mechanics of Šulc’s new brief on the pitch.

“We were able to see a Šulc who positioned himself between the lines, in the right place, which allows him to be in the space between the lines, in the gap, in order to find depth and play between the lines, which was lacking in recent matches,” Puydebois observed regarding the tactical adjustments.

Puydebois further detailed the fluid nature of the role: “Šulc’s positioning is extremely important. He can either drop deep, playing as a number 10 between the lines, or he can come in to play as a centre-forward, which allows Nuamah and Openda to provide width on the wings.” This tactical duality allows OL to stretch low-block defences that previously frustrated them.

Efficiency Metrics: Comparing the Outputs

The numbers underline a stark evolution in Šulc’s profile. While his goalscoring account remains at zero for the current campaign, his distribution has scaled up dramatically in terms of pure efficiency.

Metric Previous Season (Full Campaign) Current Season (After 5 Matches) Total Appearances 27 matches 5 matches Assists Recorded 3 assists 3 assists Ligue 1 Rank (Assists) N/A 2nd (tied) Primary Role Lone Number 9 Hybrid 10 / Deep Forward

Only Toulouse midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. sits ahead of the Lyon playmaker with four assists, leaving Šulc right at the summit of French football’s creative creative hub. To sustain this momentum, the Czech international will eventually need to open his scoring account, marrying his newfound playmaking output with the clinical finishing that defined his debut year in the Rhône.

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