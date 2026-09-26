President Museveni commends Pastor Robert Kayanja for agricultural work

President Yoweri Museveni commended Pastor Robert Kayanja for combining spiritual ministry with agricultural development and community empowerment during an address at the Big Fix Holy Spirit Global Conference.

Global Delegates Gather at Rubaga Cathedral

Speaking at the Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga, Kampala, President Museveni praised the leadership of Pastor Robert Kayanja for driving production initiatives in Karamoja and Kiryandongo. The seven-day international event, which began on September 21 and is ending on Sunday, 27, drew Christian leaders and visitors from across Uganda, Africa, and more than 20 countries worldwide.

Transforming Karamoja and Kiryandongo Through Farming

The President’s remarks highlighted Pastor Kayanja’s operational footprint outside traditional church walls. In Karamoja, the ministry transitioned from emergency food relief during regional hunger crises to long-term agricultural interventions through the "Plough, Plant, Produce" scheme. The mechanized farming initiative aims to stabilize food supplies and expand livelihood opportunities for local residents.

In Kiryandongo, Gold Meadow Farm combines commercial agriculture with local employment and technical training. The project integrates livestock management, maize and banana cultivation, mechanized farming equipment, and dedicated water infrastructure. President Museveni pointed to these ventures as concrete examples of multiplying talents through productive labor.

Backing East African Political Federation

Addressing the delegates in attendance, President Museveni expressed strong support for discussions at the conference concerning African integration and East African political federation.

"I am very happy to hear Pastor Kayanja and other pastors talking about integration of Africa, political integration of East Africa. It is all music to my ears," President Museveni stated, acknowledging international guests from Kenya, Tanzania, and abroad.

Production Surpluses and National Growth Metrics

The President outlined three historical missions guiding the National Resistance Movement: strategic security, African integration, and prosperity through production. He emphasized that wealth generation requires active manufacturing and trade rather than dependency on external aid.

Photo: africanculture1.blogspot.com

Citing national growth metrics, President Museveni noted that coffee production has climbed from three million bags to nine million bags, with a target of 20 million bags. Meanwhile, annual dairy output has surged from 200 million litres in 1986 to nearly six billion litres. He argued that these production surpluses require open regional and continental markets, praising the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) while warning against protectionist barriers within the East African Community.

SACCO Pledged Funds and New Dairy Projects

As part of the conference’s economic empowerment agenda, President Museveni welcomed the formation of a savings and credit cooperative organization (SACCO) by attending pastors, pledging Shs2 billion to support the initiative.

During the event, the President launched three books, including Smile Karamoja: From Hunger to Hope and Harvest, documenting the region’s agricultural transition.

Attorney General Dr. Sam Mayanja addressed delegates as guest preacher, reflecting on the historical struggles of the Born-Again movement in Uganda. He credited President Museveni for protecting freedom of worship against past political pressure to restrict recognized religions.

Pastor Kayanja thanked the President and Uganda’s security forces for maintaining a stable environment for international visitors. He also announced plans for a Shs5 trillion milk project via a "Cow bank initiative" designed to engage hundreds of Christians in mass dairy production, declaring that the Big Fix Global Conference will become an annual gathering.