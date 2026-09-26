Monzo in talks with Nubank over potential £10bn sale

Digital bank Monzo is engaged in early discussions regarding a potential £10bn sale to Brazilian fintech giant Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), marking a significant strategic pivot that threatens to derail the British lender’s long-standing public listing ambitions on the London Stock Exchange.

The Bottom Line Valuation Gap: The potential transaction targets a price range of £8bn to £10bn, well above Monzo’s £4.5bn valuation achieved in October 2024 following an employee secondary share sale.

The potential transaction targets a price range of £8bn to £10bn, well above Monzo’s £4.5bn valuation achieved in October 2024 following an employee secondary share sale. Geographic Expansion: For Nubank , a deal provides an immediate UK banking licence and access to Monzo’s 16m retail and business customers across Britain, accelerating its foothold in Europe beyond its Berlin engineering facility.

For , a deal provides an immediate UK banking licence and access to Monzo’s 16m retail and business customers across Britain, accelerating its foothold in Europe beyond its Berlin engineering facility. Competitive Fallout: The acquisition sets up a direct cross-continental clash between Nubank and its rival Revolut, which has aggressively expanded its footprint into Latin and North America.

Boardroom Friction and the Pivot Away From London

The takeover approach from Nubank arrives at a turbulent juncture for Monzo leadership. In May 2025, the digital lender was reportedly lining up investment bankers to structure an initial public offering targeting a £6bn valuation. City officials and UK government regulators had championed Monzo as a prime candidate to reverse a wider listings slump on the London market.

However, internal friction stalled those public debut plans. Long-standing chief executive TS Anil locked horns with the board over the timing of a public offering, leaning toward a New York listing instead of London. Although Anil briefly stepped down in October 2025 to make way for former Google executive Diana Layfield as group chief executive, a subsequent boardroom rebellion by Anil loyalists reinstated him to the board as vice-chair. Meanwhile, Chair Gary Hoffman confirmed his departure last month, cutting his tenure short of its nine-year limit.

Strategic Synergies and the European Market

Having officially abandoned its planned US expansion this year, Monzo redirected its strategic sights toward continental Europe, prioritizing market entry in Spain and Ireland. A merger with Nubank would drastically alter that trajectory. Nubank commands a market capitalization of $65.5bn (£49.4bn) following its New York Stock Exchange debut at the end of 2022, but maintains a limited operational footprint in Europe restricted largely to a Berlin engineering hub.

Acquiring Monzo plugs that geographical gap by securing a regulated UK banking licence alongside 16m active customers. Simultaneously, the deal positions Nubank to challenge Revolut on its home European turf, just as Revolut scales its operations across Latin America.

Comparative Metrics: Monzo and Nubank Company Valuation / Market Cap Customer Base Primary Listing / Status Monzo £4.5bn (Oct 2024 valuation) / Potential £8bn-£10bn sale 16m retail and business customers Private (Exploring M&A / IPO options) Nubank (Nu Holdings) $65.5bn (£49.4bn) Multi-country American footprint Public (NYSE: NU)

Advisers Mapped and Corporate Silence

To navigate the approach from the US-listed parent of Nubank, Monzo has enlisted corporate advisers at Morgan Stanley and Qatalyst. Representatives for Monzo declined to comment on the acquisition talks.

A spokesperson for Nubank stated: “Nubank does not comment on rumours or speculation. We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining open, clear, and timely communication regarding all significant business matters.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.