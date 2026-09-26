Tunisia Ministry of Education rolls out remote listening platform

Tunisia’s Ministry of Education is rolling out a centralized remote listening platform in October as part of an executive framework targeting emerging behavioral risks among students. Led by Minister Noureddine Nouri, the initiative coordinates across roughly ten government ministries to deploy targeted interventions, curriculum adjustments, and digital safety protocols inside schools.

The Bottom Line Cross-Government Coordination: The initiative pools resources across approximately ten ministries, integrating health professionals and youth coordinators directly into school environments. Curriculum Integration: Schools will dedicate ten minutes during social education classes specifically to digital space risks and preventative methodologies. Infrastructure Allocation: The broader regional development plan in Mahdia accounts for 433 total projects, backed by a designated budget of approximately 25 million dinars for active construction and completed sites.

Deploying Cross-Sector Interventions Across Tunisian Schools

The executive framework takes effect next month, bringing structured psychological and behavioral support directly into classrooms. Speaking in Mahdia during a tour of regional educational facilities, Education Minister Noureddine Nouri confirmed that the remote listening platform operates through close coordination between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Rather than relying solely on traditional administrative oversight, the inter-ministerial strategy deploys youth club animateurs, specialists from the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and Seniors, and certified healthcare professionals into schools. These personnel run structured information and awareness sessions designed to flag and mitigate emerging behavioral hazards.

Complementing these external visits, the curriculum itself is absorbing a preventive mandate. Educators will allocate ten dedicated minutes during standard social education classes to address vulnerabilities tied directly to cyberspace. Students receive direct instruction regarding online exposure risks and institutional mechanisms for prevention.

Infrastructure Development Metrics in Mahdia Project Status / Facility Metric / Budget Allocation Total Programmed Projects (Mahdia) 433 facilities Completed Projects 201 facilities Projects In Progress 40 facilities Projects In Evaluation Phase 9 facilities Total Active Budget (Mahdia Region) ~25 million dinars College Erriadh (Boumerdès) Construction Cost 7,323 millions de dinars Primary School (Boumerdès) Construction Cost 1,120 million de dinars

Infrastructure Expansion and Regional Budget Allocation

Minister Nouri’s institutional tour also underscored the physical scaling of educational infrastructure. During his visits across the delegations of Souassi, El Jem, Sidi Alouane, Chebba, Ksour Essef, and Mahdia, the minister inaugurated newly completed facilities, including the Erriadh college in Boumerdès.

Financial accounting for the new college totals 7,323 millions de dinars, while the newly opened primary school in Boumerdès required a capital expenditure of 1,120 million de dinars. These builds form a subset of a much larger regional pipeline.

Out of 433 total educational projects programmed for the Mahdia region, 201 are fully completed, 40 remain actively under construction, and 9 sit in the evaluation phase. An additional 183 projects remain in the preliminary study stage. Funding for this localized pipeline draws from a dedicated capital allocation of approximately 25 million dinars, with the ministry maintaining readiness to program subsequent projects according to verified regional demographic demand.

Operational Timelines and Institutional Oversight

During inspections of active construction sites, Nouri explicitly instructed contractors and regional supervisors to complete ongoing works within strict contractual deadlines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.