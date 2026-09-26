California Man Charged in 2006 Murder of Wife After DNA Solves Cold Case

Jeff Maiorca, a 53-year-old California man, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his ex-wife, Jill Maiorca, roughly two decades after she vanished from the mountain resort city of Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Discovery in a Big Bear Lake Crawlspace

The grim trajectory of the cold case shifted in late October 2020. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear Lake following reports of a suspicious discovery beneath a residence. Deputies, alongside personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department, uncovered human remains hidden in the crawlspace.

Homicide detectives took over the case, but the remains could not be immediately identified. DNA testing at the time proved unsuccessful, and the manner of death remained undetermined. The quiet mountain community was left with an unsettling mystery buried quietly beneath floorboards without the homeowner’s knowledge.

Cold Case Breakthrough via Investigative DNA Analysis

Momentum returned to the stalled investigation in 2023 when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team assumed control of the file. Detectives submitted the unidentified remains for advanced investigative DNA analysis. That modern laboratory work provided the breakthrough authorities needed, confirming the remains belonged to Jill Maiorca, who was 29 years old when she was killed.

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Through continued investigative work, detectives determined that Jill had been reported missing from Big Bear Lake in 2007. Court records showed that Jeff Maiorca had filed to divorce her in 2004 in a proceeding involving children. Business records linked Jeff Maiorca to a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company. Armed with the DNA identification and accumulated evidence, detectives identified Jeff Maiorca as a suspect in the homicide.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings in San Bernardino County

Investigators concluded that Jill Maiorca was murdered in November 2006, her body concealed beneath the Big Bear Lake residence years before its accidental discovery. On Monday, September 21, deputies located and arrested Jeff Maiorca without incident.

Jeff Maiorca was booked at the Big Bear Jail and later transferred to the High Desert jail in Adelanto, California, where he was held without bail. He faces a formal charge of murder alongside an allegation of using a deadly weapon. He made his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to return to court on October 12. Authorities have asked anyone with additional information regarding the disappearance or murder to contact Detective Malcolm Page or Sergeant Justin Giles.