AI-generated image of Swedish-Somali MPs goes viral online

An AI-generated image depicting five newly elected Swedish members of parliament with somalian backgrounds has gone viral across global social media platforms, triggering online harassment and intense political debate. The fabricated photograph features Leila Ali Elmi (MP), Ilyas Hassan (V), Mohamed Abdukani (MP), Mursal Isa (MP), and Mohammed Abdukardir Ali (V) posing together in front of something that looks like Lake Mälaren, a scene that never actually occurred.

The Anatomy of a Digital Fabrication The image began circulating on social media, initially gaining traction on accounts with stronger ties to Somalia than Sweden. In its earliest iterations, the post framed the election of the five lawmakers as something positive. However, the narrative shifted rapidly as the image migrated across digital borders. Accounts within the Swedish radical right, alongside a moderate member of the Swedish parliament, soon began sharing the image in a deeply negative context. International news outlets and conservative publications picked up the visual artifact. Outlets such as TRT Africa, Grite Afrique, and Dawan Africa reported on the lawmakers using the AI-generated picture, while the Hungarian Conservative labeled the election outcome as a “particularly sensitive” development and characterized Somalis as “the most problematic immigrant group in the western world.” Technical flaws within the generation process itself quickly became apparent. The creator of the image inadvertently mixed up candidates from the Left Party, placing Hassan Abadir—a party substitute in parliament—into the group while misidentifying him in accompanying captions as Mohammed Abdukardir Ali.

Real Political Divisions Versus Synthetic Unity For the individuals caught inside the pixels, the viral spread has translated into acute personal discomfort. Leila Ali Elmi, who has served as a Green Party MP since 2018, noted the fundamental falsehood of the scene. “I don’t remember exactly when I saw it, but it was a couple of days ago,” Elmi explained. “I don’t know everyone in this picture and even those I know, who are part of my party, I have never been photographed with together.” The visual implies a unified political bloc of svensk-somalis celebrating shared victories, a premise Elmi flatly rejects. “It is not true. I don’t think we have the same driving forces in politics. We are motivated by different things and think different issues are important, even those of us who have the same party affiliation.” The digital distribution spans TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Below these posts, commenters have deployed severe racial slurs and conspiracy theories. “I have seen that we are called cockroaches and parasites and the n-word and others who write ‘wow how fun’. Honestly, I feel discomfort with both. I want to be judged on my own merits,” Elmi stated.

Amplified Scrutiny and Domestic Investigations The viral momentum of the AI image accelerated following real-world political controversies. News broke that Left Party politician Mohammed Abdukardir Ali’s election to parliament faced a police investigation regarding suspected electoral fraud, driven by allegations that vulnerable voters were pressured or paid to cast ballots. Toward the end of the week, police also initiated an investigation into Ilyas Hassan’s personal vote campaign following an editorial in Svenska Dagbladet. Neither Hassan nor Ali have been formally designated as suspects in any crime. Yet, the fallout from these localized probes has expanded outward. “What happens in Borlänge is smeared on all Swedish-Somalis as a group,” Elmi observed regarding the investigation in Borlänge. “It is important that what happened is investigated, to maintain confidence in our electoral system. But the debate undoubtedly affects Swedish-Somalis.” Elmi draws parallels to her entry into national politics in 2018, when she faced persistent claims that her election relied on clan voting. She argues that the digital environment has deteriorated significantly since then. Pointing to broader international rhetoric, she notes that anti-Somalian campaigns in the United States—including derogatory language from the President directed at Somalis and figures like Congresswoman Ilhan Omar—have created an echoing environment in Sweden. As authorities continue examining the electoral procedures in Borlänge and individual campaigns, the digital portrait remains a striking reminder of how synthetic media can outpace reality, weaponizing artificial images against real communities before the facts have even settled.