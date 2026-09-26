Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Uttar Pradesh, Damaging Crops and Houses

As monsoon activity intensifies across the region, heavy rain lashes 63 UP districts, triggering widespread disruptions, severe waterlogging, and significant damage to both rural agriculture and residential infrastructure. The relentless downpour, accompanied by strong winds, has battered over a hundred homes and flattened standing crops across multiple administrative zones.

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According to the Relief Commissioner, 63 districts have recorded rainfall above normal levels, with the state experiencing 19 times its typical rainfall over a 24-hour window. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh moved north-northwestwards, centering approximately 230 kilometers south of Prayagraj. This weather system is projected to remain a depression through Saturday evening before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Other areas witnessed staggering meteorological anomalies; Farrukhabad recorded 200 times its normal rainfall, Kanpur Nagar received 160 times, and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, and Hardoi each measured 130 times their typical precipitation figures.

Infrastructure Impact and Urban Disruption

The torrential downpour caused extensive waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions throughout urban centers. Residents traveling through low-lying neighborhoods faced treacherous conditions as water levels rose overnight.

"Several roads were waterlogged (in the morning). Movement became difficult in many places," said Praveen Singh, a local resident.

Another local resident noted that high-velocity winds compounded the hazards on the ground. "The rain was heavy, and the wind was quite strong. People were forced to take shelter in many places," he explained.

In Ayodhya, the severe weather affected pedestrian and vehicular movement around prominent religious landmarks, including Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, and the Saryu river area. Devotees struggled against the elements while visiting open-air sites.

Government figures indicate that heavy rain and thunderstorms over a 48-hour period have damaged 117 houses across the state.

Agricultural Toll and Administrative Response

In rural communities, farmers watched helplessly as severe wind gusts flattened standing crops. Agricultural workers expressed deep concern that prolonged precipitation would deepen financial losses.

"If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall, and the losses will increase," warned Pramod Kumar, a farmer based in Hardoi.

In response to the mounting crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district magistrates in impacted zones to maintain high vigilance and personally inspect vulnerable areas. State authorities ordered schools to remain closed in districts placed under a red alert due to flash flood risks.

Field officials have been instructed to prioritize waterlogged sectors, evacuate at-risk families to secure locations, and disburse assistance to affected households within 24 hours.

Outlook and Precautions

The IMD has issued warnings that ongoing intense rainfall could spark flash floods across specific drainage basins in Uttar Pradesh. Citizens have been strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during lightning storms and keep a safe distance from open fields, large trees, and bodies of water.

Photo: dailyexcelsior.com

Relief and rescue units remain on high alert to respond to emergencies involving flooding, waterlogging, lightning and strong winds. Local administrations are utilizing public address systems to broadcast safety alerts.

Meteorological projections indicate that elevated rainfall activity will persist across parts of Uttar Pradesh through September 27 as the current weather system gradually loses strength after tracking inland.

We welcome your thoughts on how local administrations are handling this severe weather event. Please share your comments and circulate this report to keep your community informed.