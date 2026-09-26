Nikolai Lugansky and Stanislav Kochanovsky Triumph in Rachmaninoff at Santa Cecilia in Rome

When Nikolai Lugansky stepped onto the stage of Rome’s Sala Santa Cecilia for the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia concert series running through late September 2026, he wasn’t just playing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s works—he was inhabiting them. As the sole pianist tackling the composer’s complete piano concertos alongside conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky, Lugansky launched an intensive three-night marathon that drew a packed house and a notably young crowd to the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Here is the kicker: instead of parceling out the repertoire among rotating guest soloists, the Accademia handed the entire keys to the kingdom to a veteran interpreter who first performed here during the composer’s monumental 2013 anniversary festival, turning a standard orchestral billing into a masterclass in stylistic cohesion.

The Bottom Line The Event: Pianist Nikolai Lugansky and conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky are delivering an intensive complete cycle of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piano concertos and orchestral works at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Pianist Nikolai Lugansky and conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky are delivering an intensive complete cycle of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piano concertos and orchestral works at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica. The Venue & Turnout: The opening night on September 21, 2026, played to a completely sold-out Sala Santa Cecilia featuring an unusually high presence of younger concertgoers.

The opening night on September 21, 2026, played to a completely sold-out Sala Santa Cecilia featuring an unusually high presence of younger concertgoers. The Repertoire: The program kicked off with the symphonic fantasy The Rock (Op. 7) and the rarely-heard Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, leading directly into the towering Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor.

A Youthful Legacy Woven Into Sala Santa Cecilia

The Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia shares a storied history with Rachmaninoff, stretching back to a historic 1933 appearance at the Augusteo where the composer himself performed his Third Concerto. Decades later, the institution marked his legacy with a 2013 festival honoring his birth, death, and that famous visit. Bringing Lugansky back for this 2026 run cements a continuous tradition, but doing it with a single soloist handling every single concerto elevates the artistic stakes.

That continuity was immediately evident on opening night as the orchestra delivered the youthful symphonic fantasy The Rock (Op. 7). Rather than coming across as juvenile or unpolished, the piece radiated an intense, delicate introspection that would define Rachmaninoff’s life’s work. With Kochanovsky on the podium establishing immediate, empathetic rapport with the musicians, the stage was set for a dramatic dive into the composer’s complex catalog.

Confronting the Tormented Fairy Tale of Concerto No. 1

Following the orchestral opener, Lugansky made his entrance for the Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, a piece that has often lived in the shadow of its flashier successors. Under Kochanovsky’s direction, the performance captured the work’s dual nature as a tormented fairy tale—a volatile mix of fleeting joy, deep melancholy, and sudden flashes of anger within its austere, tangled movements.

Lugansky’s physical execution was striking up close. Maintaining a composed, serious exterior, his movements remained deeply expressive, swaying harmoniously even during purely orchestral passages as if the score were entirely second nature to him. Visual cues between the pianist and Kochanovsky highlighted a longstanding professional partnership, ensuring that every shift in tempo and agogic detail was coordinated with absolute precision.

Unlocking the Emotional Landscape of Concerto No. 2

That smooth coordination paved the way for the centerpiece of the evening: the universally beloved Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor. Written in the wake of a severe personal crisis, the piece functioned as an internal dialogue between conflicting emotional states, juxtaposing dark, formidable opening movements with moments of soaring, restorative lyricism.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.1, Op.1 (Nikolai Lugansky)

Program Element Composition / Details Key Performers Opening Orchestral Work The Rock, Op. 7 (Symphonic Fantasy) Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia First Concerto Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Nikolai Lugansky (Piano), Stanislav Kochanovsky (Conductor) Main Concerto Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Nikolai Lugansky (Piano), Stanislav Kochanovsky (Conductor) Encore Prelude Op. 32 No. 12 Nikolai Lugansky (Piano)

The performance brought out those anticipated emotional high points, most notably a delicate dialogue between the piano and the flutes that showcased the orchestra’s rich color palette and timing. Lugansky approached the monumental work with total technical control and a luminous, unhurried touch, avoiding mechanical execution in favor of an intensely felt interpretation.

When the final movement opened up into a triumphant horizon, the sold-out hall responded in kind. The performance culminated in a prolonged, thunderous standing ovation that drew Lugansky back to the piano for a delicate encore performance of the Prelude Op. 32 No. 12. As the applause finally faded in Rome, the evening proved that classical marathons executed with this level of stylistic unity can still command the cultural spotlight and fill concert halls with audiences of all generations.