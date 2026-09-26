Nor’easter Forces State of Emergency and NYC Event Cancellations

As a powerful nor’easter barrels toward the region, New York state and city officials have declared a state of emergency, forcing the cancellation or postponement of major outdoor gatherings, including the Global Citizen Festival, the All Things Go NYC Music Festival, and the CBGB Festival, alongside widespread transit and sports schedule shifts.

The Bottom Line Massive Disruptions: Iconic annual events like the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park canceled for the first time in 14 years due to severe wind and rain forecasts.

Iconic annual events like the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park canceled for the first time in 14 years due to severe wind and rain forecasts. Official States of Emergency: Governors Kathy Hochul and Mikie Sherrill declared emergencies across NYC, Westchester, Long Island, and multiple New Jersey counties ahead of the storm.

Governors Kathy Hochul and Mikie Sherrill declared emergencies across NYC, Westchester, Long Island, and multiple New Jersey counties ahead of the storm. Event Shuffling: Organizers scrambled to postpone street fairs, move book festival stages indoors, and reschedule major sports events like Yankees doubleheaders and MetLife Stadium concerts.

When Historic Traditions Fall to Severe Weather

The entertainment and live-event calendar for New York City ground to a sudden halt as weather models finalized a dangerous track for an approaching nor’easter. By Friday afternoon, Governor Kathy Hochul enacted a state of emergency for New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. Across the Hudson River, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill enacted similar emergency protocols for eight counties, anticipating over two inches of rain and dangerously high winds.

Photo: billboard.com

The economic and cultural fallout for the weekend was swift. The Global Citizen Festival, a staple of Central Park activism and music, announced it was nixing its Saturday event. Organizers noted that safety must come first, marking the first time in 14 years the massive charity concert has been forced to cancel after working through countless unworkable contingencies. The nonprofit actions tied to the event had already secured over $208 million to aid more than 9.5 million people globally, but the physical risk to tens of thousands of attendees, artists, and crew on the Great Lawn proved insurmountable.

Music Festivals and Landmark Concerts Aborted

Queens lost its marquee weekend draw as the three-day All Things Go NYC Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium was called off just hours before venue doors were scheduled to open. Organizers expressed deep heartbreak over the cancellation, which impacted a lineup boasting MUNA, Zara Larsson, Lola Young, Brandi Carlile, Ethel Cain, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Meanwhile, ticket holders for affected events faced automatic refunds through platforms like AXS and original points of purchase.

Photo: consequence.net

Over in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, outdoor shows at Under the K Bridge Park suffered the same fate. The CBGB Festival scraped its Saturday lineup—which was set to feature Morrissey—while also pulling the plug on a Friday night launch concert featuring The Prodigy playing their first New York City show in 17 years. Music fans traveling into the region also faced transit and scheduling adjustments, notably at MetLife Stadium, where a Friday night AC/DC concert was pushed back to October 2 amid outspoken fan frustration on social media over conflicting “rain or shine” policies.

Sports, Street Fairs, and Public Gatherings Pivot

The storm’s footprint extended far beyond ticketed music venues, disrupting beloved community traditions and professional sports schedules across the five boroughs. The Atlantic Antic, Brooklyn’s oldest and largest street festival scheduled for Sunday along Atlantic Avenue, was postponed to October 10 by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation. In Bay Ridge, the Third Avenue Festival moved to October 4, and the annual pre-Halloween Ragamuffin Parade shifted to October 3.

Things to Know Before You Go to the Global Citizen Festival 2019

Event / Organization Original Date Action Taken New Date / Status Global Citizen Festival Saturday Canceled Refunds available (First cancellation in 14 years) All Things Go NYC Fri-Sun Canceled Refunds processed via AXS CBGB Festival (The Prodigy / Morrissey) Fri-Sat Canceled Refunds processed via AXS AC/DC at MetLife Stadium Friday Postponed October 2 New York Yankees vs. Orioles Saturday Rescheduled Moved to Friday afternoon doubleheader Atlantic Antic Festival Sunday Postponed October 10 Yes Chef Food Festival Sat-Sun Postponed September 30

Commercial events and community programming also adapted on the fly. The Yes Chef Food Festival at Citi Field postponed its Saturday and Sunday parking lot events to September 30, with all tickets honored for the new date. Sneaker Con canceled its Coney Island gathering at Maimonides Park, promising full refunds within 48 to 72 hours. Conversely, the Brooklyn Book Festival chose relocation over cancellation, moving its outdoor children’s and creator programs indoors to the Brooklyn Heights Library and Brooklyn Borough Hall.

In the sports world, professional adjustments were made. The New York Yankees moved their Saturday game against the Baltimore Orioles up to a Friday afternoon doubleheader, wiping Saturday’s game schedule entirely and relocating the CC Sabathia Number Retirement Ceremony. As local authorities and emergency management monitor the nor’easter’s progression through the weekend, fans and residents remain on high alert for further updates.