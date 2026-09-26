Philippines Calls for Global Cooperation to Protect Critical Maritime Infrastructure

The Philippines is pressing the international community to establish strong global protections for critical maritime infrastructure, framing the security of such facilities as an urgent prerequisite for international economic stability. Speaking on Sept. 23, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro warned that the resilience of these facilities directly underpins global commerce and connectivity.

Securing the Lifelines of Global Trade at the UN General Assembly

Secretary Lazaro’s address during the Foreign Ministerial Meeting on “Reinforcing Cooperation to Achieve a Secure and Stable Maritime Domain” placed the spotlight squarely on vulnerabilities lying beyond national jurisdictions. As an archipelagic nation sitting at the crossroads of the Indo-Pacific, the Philippines experiences the daily reality of maritime transit routes. Consequently, Manila has stepped up diplomatic efforts to ensure that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) remains the bedrock of peaceful ocean governance.

The high-level meeting was co-hosted by the Philippines alongside Estonia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, Canada, Japan, and the European Union. This coalition builds directly on foundational discussions initiated by Manila during the 80th UN General Assembly. By uniting maritime nations across different continents, the Philippines seeks to forge a cohesive front against emerging threats to physical marine assets.

Five Strategic Pathways for Multilateral Ocean Governance

To move past diplomatic rhetoric, Lazaro outlined five concrete pathways designed to modernize multilateral ocean governance and insulate critical infrastructure from geopolitical friction:

Adopting a comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach to resilience.

Translating high-level diplomatic dialogue into day-to-day operational cooperation.

Institutionalizing the specific protection of critical maritime infrastructure within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Modernizing multilateral ocean governance firmly anchored on UNCLOS.

Shifting strategic posture from reactive security measures toward proactive resilience.

These proposals reflect insights gathered earlier in the month during the Experts’ Forum on Critical Maritime Infrastructure, hosted in Manila on Sept. 8. Experts at that forum emphasized that safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure requires seamless international collaboration to maintain freedom of navigation and uninterrupted global commerce.

The Geopolitical Realities of the Indo-Pacific

The Philippines has consistently championed a rules-based international order, utilizing UNCLOS as the ultimate legal mechanism for the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes.

“At its core, protecting critical maritime infrastructure is about safeguarding the vital lifelines that sustain our economies, protect our communities, and connect our human family,” Lazaro stated during the ministerial event.

Moving From Dialogue to Operational Resilience