Taiwan to see heat before northeast monsoon brings rain in October

The Path of Typhoon Kong-rey and Regional Travel Impacts

Scorching September Heat Before the Autumn Shift

Back on the home front, Taiwan is experiencing an entirely different atmospheric profile. From September 27 through September 30, island-wide conditions will remain predominantly clear to partly cloudy. Weather forecaster Cheng Chieh-jen noted that daytime temperatures will surge, keeping daily highs averaging between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The Taipei basin and inland areas of the western half of Taiwan face even steeper climbs, with mercury readings projected to touch 36 degrees Celsius. Precipitation during this window will stay remarkably sparse, limited mostly to isolated afternoon thundershowers confined strictly to mountainous regions.

The Arrival of the Northeast Monsoon and Cooler Weekender Forecasts

The summer-like warmth will face a sharp interruption as October begins. On Thursday, October 1, a fresh wave of the northeast monsoon will start edging down toward the island, introducing gradual atmospheric cooling and a distinct return of wet weather to northern and eastern districts.

Keelung North Coast and Yilan will see sporadic, passing showers develop while the rest of the island maintains mixed cloud cover. Temperatures across northern and eastern Taiwan will slide slightly, settling into daytime highs of 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while central and southern regions hover near 33 degrees.

By Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3, the influence of the northeast monsoon will deepen significantly. The windward zones—encompassing greater Taipei, the eastern half of the island, and the Hengchun Peninsula—will experience sustained local intermittent showers. Meanwhile, areas south of Hsinchu will preserve partly cloudy skies, though afternoon convective showers remain a persistent possibility.

Temperatures in the north and east will experience a more noticeable drop, pulling daytime highs down to a comfortable 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, while central and southern municipalities remain largely insulated from the cooling trend.

Monitoring New Tropical Activity Near Guam and the Philippines

Beyond the immediate horizon of the approaching monsoon, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on broader regional dynamics. Extended forecasts identify the ocean zones near Guam and east of the Philippines as a relative low-pressure trough, signaling an environment ripe for new tropical disturbances to organize as October gets underway.

As the transition from intense late-September heat to autumn’s cooler monsoonal drafts unfolds, how are you planning to adjust your outdoor schedules? Share your thoughts on the shifting seasonal weather below.