Estudiantes vs. Rosario Central: Supercopa Internacional 2026 Final Live Updates

Estudiantes de La Plata and Rosario Central clash in the 2026 Supercopa Internacional final on Saturday, September 26, at 16:00 local time. Hosted at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, the fixture pits the 2025 Trofeo de Campeones winners against the reigning Liga Profesional annual points table champions.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Blueprint: How Medina and Almirón Approach the Final

The tactical whiteboard tells a fascinating story of contrasting philosophies. Alexander Medina’s Estudiantes side arrives carrying heavy minutes from a grueling fixture list spanning the Torneo Clausura, Copa Argentina, and Copa Libertadores, where the Pincha recently eliminated Corinthians to reach the continental semifinals.

Conversely, Jorge Almirón’s Rosario Central arrives after a narrow 1-0 win over Argentinos Juniors in domestic play. The Canalla must make major structural adjustments due to international absences, including Jaminton Campaz and Vicente Pizarro.

Roster Management and FIFA Window Constraints

Squad depth will dictate the trajectory of this 90-minute battle. Estudiantes must manage without Tomás Palacios, whose call-up to the Argentine national team leaves a vacancy along the backline. Fernando Muslera anchors the defense behind a projected back four featuring Eros Mancuso, Santiago Núñez, Leandro González Pírez, and the absent Palacios’ replacement. Meanwhile, the midfield battle features a tactical dilemma for Medina, who weighs deploying Gabriel Neves alongside Alexis Castro and Ezequiel Piovi versus utilizing Edwuin Cetré.

Photo: deportv.gob.ar

For Rosario Central, Axel Werner starts in goal protected by a defensive unit consisting of Emanuel Coronel, Ignacio Ovando, Gastón Ávila, and Agustín Sández. Up front, Enzo Copetti leads the press, supported by the creative distribution of Di María and either Gaspar Duarte or Elias Verón on the flanks. The tape from their last meeting on May 31—where Estudiantes cruised to a 3-0 Copa Argentina victory—serves as a stark reminder of the tactical vulnerabilities Central must patch up.

Broadcast and Viewing Details

Fans looking to follow the action live can access the broadcast through multiple regional and cable networks. In Argentina, the match is televised via DSports, available on channel 109 of Flow, and through ESPN Premium via the Pack Fútbol add-on (channels 123 on Flow, 604 SD / 1604 HD on DirecTV, and 111 SD / 1017 HD on Telecentro). Digital streaming options include Disney+ Premium, Flow, D GO, and Telecentro Play. Kickoff is locked for 16:00 local time under the stewardship of referee Darío Herrera.

Photo: tycsports.com

Supercopa Internacional Match Details Fixture Venue Date & Time Broadcasters Estudiantes vs. Rosario Central Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades (Santiago del Estero) September 26, 2026 — 16:00 DSports, Flow (Ch. 109), Disney+ Premium, ESPN Premium

The Legacy Stakes in Santiago del Estero

Beyond the immediate silverware, this clash carries immense weight for the historical title hierarchy of Argentine football. Both institutions enter the pitch hunting for another star to cement their status among the domestic elite. While regional scheduling initially floated taking the Supercopa Internacional abroad—much like the inaugural 2023 edition in Abu Dhabi where Racing beat Boca—securing the fixture at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades ensures a charged atmosphere.

As the referee’s whistle approaches, the tactical chess match between the technical areas will define whether Estudiantes’ physical endurance or Rosario Central’s transitional sharpness claims the trophy. The margins in single-elimination finals are microscopic, and the side that minimizes unforced errors in the middle third will hoist the championship.

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