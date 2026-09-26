Remedy Entertainment’s Control Resonant brings Dylan Faden’s paranatural crisis to GeForce NOW at launch alongside a temporary Ultimate Membership Bundle running through September 27, offering cloud streaming powered by NVIDIA RTX 5080-class performance and DLSS 4 across a warped, M.C. Escher-inspired Manhattan.

Cloud gaming subscribers diving into Remedy Entertainment’s latest title face more than just reality-bending combat against the Hiss and the mold. While spatial reasoning challenges and gravity-defying architecture test players navigating a warped version of Manhattan, the Federal Bureau of Control remains as paperwork-heavy as ever. For players willing to look past the immediate threats, optional in-game documentation uncovers extensive Bureau logs, tactical enemy profiles, and even a developing workplace romantic comedy hidden away in the files.

Cloud Streaming Performance and Membership Bundles

The release of Control Resonant coincides with the final days of the CONTROL Resonant Ultimate Membership Bundle, which concludes on Sunday, Sept. 27. Subscribers who purchase a 12-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership before the deadline receive CONTROL Resonant at no additional cost. The cloud platform allows players to bypass local hardware limitations and 100GB local installs, streaming the game with GeForce RTX 5080-class performance.

NVIDIA’s streaming integration brings advanced graphical features directly to supported devices, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex and Cinematic Quality Streaming technologies. This technical setup delivers up to 5K high dynamic range on supported devices without requiring expensive PC upgrades. Alongside the platform’s standard library expansion, GeForce NOW support is also scheduled to roll out this fall to Googlebooks, a new category of laptops bringing together the best of ChromeOS and Android and designed for Gemini Intelligence. Crafted with premium materials for powerful performance, Googlebook is secure by design with its Titan C chip and multigrade protection keeping viruses out and hackers away.

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Bureau Paperwork and Workplace Romances

While the fate of the world hangs in the balance, exploring the narrative background reveals intricate details about the personnel working within the Bureau. Though reading is often optional in Resonant, skipping the text means missing out on some of the game’s best details — and even love stories! — as well as the personalities of the people in it. Enemy logs compiled by the FBC’s Threat Assessment Team offer tactical advantages against large groups of combatants, detailing each enemy’s attack patterns and weaknesses, but they also chronicle the slow-burn relationship between two contrasting researchers.

Rick Patel handles documentation for the Hiss threats with a serious and straightforward demeanor, while Lydia M.B. McPierce chronicles mold variants and some later-game enemies, finding lots of time to talk shit about the mold in between her regular notes. Their contrasting styles emerge across dozens of files as they document hostile entities like the Hiss Transporter—a city bus corrupted by the Hiss that sends out drones to attack on its behalf, which Rick describes as “motherly”—and a mold enemy called the Spore Mother.

“(For the record, I was not the one who named this one ‘mother,’ that was Rick. I went to therapy and did the work precisely so I wouldn’t feel the urge to do that)” Lydia M.B. McPierce

As Rick asks after Lydia’s well-being and reallocates tasks to accommodate her emetophobia, noting that he would have offered to swap duties so she could steer clear of the mold’s vomit-like attacks had he known about her condition, their lighthearted office chatter evolves into true affection. Rick finally lays his feelings bare within a report detailing a particularly perilous Hiss entity he encountered too closely during observation.

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Dylan Faden’s Paranormal Arsenal

Playing as Dylan Faden, users utilize unique powers to battle the Hiss, the Mold, and other reality-warping dangers while tracking down his sister, Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control. To confront a cosmic entity that has broken out of the Oldest House and flooded the metropolis, Dylan is required to master newly acquired abilities alongside the morphing capabilities of his paranatural melee weapon, the Aberrant.

Photo: Theverge

Combat encounters require careful study of enemy behaviors, particularly when facing large groups of combatants. While the game features an assist mode so you can tweak the combat difficulty, Remedy has since deployed a hotfix to address criticisms of the combat balance. Whether streaming through cloud hardware or sorting through redacted case files, discovering the hidden nuances within the Bureau’s bureaucracy remains central to experiencing the full scope of Control Resonant.