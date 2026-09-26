Noel and Liam Gallagher React to Manchester City’s Premier League Verdict

Manchester City has been reportedly found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges brought by the Premier League following a lengthy investigation launched in February 2023. Oasis stars and lifelong club supporters Noel and Liam Gallagher have reacted to the verdict, expressing shock, sadness, and characteristic defiance as the club prepares for potential appeals and punishments.

The Bottom Line The Verdict: An independent commission reportedly ruled against Manchester City on 114 of the 115 alleged breaches regarding financial transparency and revenue disclosures.

An independent commission reportedly ruled against Manchester City on 114 of the 115 alleged breaches regarding financial transparency and revenue disclosures. Noel’s Reaction: Speaking on the Let Me Talk podcast, Noel Gallagher admitted the ruling was a shock given the club’s consistent denials, expressing sadness for the fans and players.

Speaking on the Let Me Talk podcast, Noel Gallagher admitted the ruling was a shock given the club’s consistent denials, expressing sadness for the fans and players. Liam’s Reaction: Liam Gallagher took to X with characteristic combative energy, urging fans to buy Oasis tour tickets while dismissing critics.

Unpacking the Shock Verdict and Noel Gallagher’s Response

The sports and entertainment worlds collided this week when news broke that Manchester City had lost the vast majority of the Premier League’s 115 charges against them. The independent commission’s ruling, which emerged on September 25, 2026, alleges widespread failures in providing true and fair financial pictures, including sponsorship income and managerial remuneration. For Noel Gallagher, who grew up supporting the club in Burnage, the news hit hard.

Speaking on the Let Me Talk podcast, Noel confessed that he was taken aback by the outcome. “I was surprised, because… the club have assured us all along that they vehemently denied any of these charges,” he noted, adding that hearing the verdict was “a bit of a shock” and left him “just quite sad really. Sad for the fans and for the players.” Despite the looming shadow of potential punishments ranging from heavy fines to expulsion, Noel maintained a staunchly pitch-focused perspective regarding historic triumphs like Sergio Agüero’s 2011/12 title-winning goal. “Does it taint it? I suppose in the eyes of everybody else in England it would, but I know what I saw and I know what I felt,” he stated.

Liam Gallagher’s Combative Defiance Online

While Noel offered a reflective and somber assessment of the club’s legal troubles, Liam Gallagher approached the controversy with his trademark swagger. Responding directly on X to journalist Ben Jacobs regarding the reported 114 guilty charges, Liam fired back: “Get your OASIS tickets bought and stop talking out your fucking arse you SPUNKBUBBLE.” He followed up the post simply with “CTID” — short for “City Till I Die.”

The brothers’ lifelong allegiance to Manchester City remains deeply woven into their public personas and recent creative endeavors. Earlier this year, they celebrated together in a boozy box at Wembley after City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup. Noel’s creative footprint even extends directly to the club, having designed the font for City’s 2024/25 cup kits and collaborated on the ‘Definitely City’ collection inspired by his band’s iconic debut.

Manchester City Financial Charges Overview & Status Metric / Detail Recorded Status Investigation Origin Referred to independent commission in February 2023 Total Charges Brought 115 Premier League breaches Reported Verdict Found guilty on 114 charges (September 2026) Club Response Maintaining innocence; expected to appeal Potential Penalties Fines, points deductions, or Premier League expulsion

Balancing Club Uncertainty with the Massive ‘Live ’27’ Tour

The timing of the Premier League’s ruling intersects with a uniquely frantic period for Oasis. Tickets for their enormous ‘Live ’27’ tour—which features 11 scheduled shows at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium next June—have been rapidly rolling out to fans. Following massive demand that prompted extra dates in Knebworth, Munich, and Rome, supporters experienced a comparatively smoother ticketing process than the original reunion sale.

As Manchester City prepares to handle the strict confidentiality of the ongoing legal process and mount an expected appeal, the Gallagher brothers remain firmly anchored to their club. Whether the verdict ultimately alters the Premier League structure or remains merely a boardroom battle away from the pitch, the music and the fandom march onward.