Fionnuala Moran and husband welcome first child named Ríona Anú

RTÉ 2FM DJ Fionnuala Moran and her husband, Aaron, known professionally as Rebel Phoenix, have welcomed their first child—a daughter named Ríona Anú Hartigan Moran. Born between the Autumn Equinox and her Harvest Moon, the newborn’s traditional Irish name carries deep cultural significance, blending royal heritage with mythological symbolism.

The Bottom Line The New Arrival: Broadcaster Fionnuala Moran and Aaron (Rebel Phoenix) welcomed their daughter, Ríona Anú Hartigan Moran.

Broadcaster Fionnuala Moran and Aaron (Rebel Phoenix) welcomed their daughter, Ríona Anú Hartigan Moran. Meaningful Naming: The baby’s first name, Ríona, translates to “queenly” or “royal,” while her middle name, Anú, links to the ancient Irish goddess of wealth and abundance.

The baby’s first name, Ríona, translates to “queenly” or “royal,” while her middle name, Anú, links to the ancient Irish goddess of wealth and abundance. Industry Connections: Well-wishers from the Irish entertainment community, including fellow presenters and DJs, quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

A Journey to the Harvest Moon

For fans following the broadcaster’s journey, the arrival of baby Ríona marks a joyful milestone following a pregnancy announcement made back in March. The couple first shared their happy news by returning to Lead Mines Way in Carrickgollogan, the exact spot where they had their first date, creating a full-circle moment for the expanding family. They later celebrated their nuptials at Rathsallagh Country House in 2025.

Writing on social media following the birth, Moran described the arrival of her daughter with poetic warmth. “Our beloved Ríona Anú Hartigan Moran made her way through to us between the Autumn Equinox and her Harvest Moon… Welcome to the party, precious!” she shared, while also expressing deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals at the National Maternity Hospital and Domino Midwives who assisted during an unexpected extended stay leading up to the due date.

Deep Roots in Irish Folklore and Culture

In traditional Irish nomenclature, Ríona serves as a classic feminine given name meaning “queenly” or “royal.” Meanwhile, the middle name Anú draws directly from Irish mythology, connecting the newborn to an ancient goddess associated with the Old Irish root word for wealth and abundance.

Family Milestones for Fionnuala Moran and Aaron Milestone Location / Context Timeline First Date Lead Mines Way, Carrickgollogan Wedding Rathsallagh Country House 2025 Pregnancy Announcement Lead Mines Way March Birth of Daughter National Maternity Hospital

Industry Reactions and Well-Wishes

As news of the birth circulated across Irish media circles, peers and collaborators rushed to extend their support. Diana Bunici shared her excitement online, writing, “She’s here!!! So so, so happy for you both. Sending lots of love, enjoy the start of this beautiful new chapter.” DJ Mona Lxsa also chimed in, adding, “You did that!!! Congratulations beautiful.”

With a busy season ahead adjusting to life as a family of three, Moran and her husband enter this new chapter backed by a chorus of well-wishes from across the domestic entertainment industry. Drop a comment below to share your own congratulations with the new parents!