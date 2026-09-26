Trump Bans CNN From Air Force One Amid Press Freedom Dispute

On September 25, 2026 , the White House announced that CNN would be excluded from the Air Force One press pool for President Trump’s Saturday trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, marking the latest restriction in an ongoing First Amendment dispute between the administration and major news organizations.

The Air Force One Ban and the Courthouse Battle Lines

Conservative outlet Real America's Voice will take CNN's spot in the rotating press pool.

This exclusion arrives on the heels of a legal showdown in Washington. Last week, the administration banned reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from entering the White House complex, citing what officials termed unfair or negative coverage. In response, major television networks within the White House pool—including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News—paused their participation in solidarity. The three banned media outlets subsequently filed a federal lawsuit against Trump and administration members, arguing the restrictions violated First Amendment protections for free speech and freedom of the press, alongside their due process rights. A coalition of journalism organizations and dozens of news outlets backed the challenge with legal briefs.

The friction briefly eased early Thursday morning when U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary ruling overturning the ban. Judge Kelly found the restriction likely unconstitutional and ordered immediate restoration of access for the affected journalists. Regular reporting resumed on Friday, with CNN covering President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tour of the National Archives as part of the pool.

But there is a catch. Judge Kelly’s temporary order focused strictly on hard passes for the White House grounds and did not directly address pool duties or Air Force One access. The media organizations must file paperwork by September 28 to maintain access while the broader case proceeds. Even if the outlets secure a permanent injunction, the administration retains the right to appeal through federal courts.