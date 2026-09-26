Halit Özgür Sarı Joins Neslihan Atagül in New Series ‘Kaderin Cilvesi

Neslihan Atagül is returning to television screens in the Ay Yapım-produced drama Kaderin Cilvesi, where she will star alongside Halit Özgür Sarı. Following casting speculation and preliminary fan debates, production teams locked in Sarı as the male lead for the upcoming series, which pairs the two actors on screen for the very first time.

The Bottom Line The Project: Neslihan Atagül and Halit Özgür Sarı will headline the Ay Yapım drama Kaderin Cilvesi.

Neslihan Atagül and Halit Özgür Sarı will headline the Ay Yapım drama Kaderin Cilvesi. The Roles: Atagül is set to play Peri, a pavyon dancer, while Sarı takes on the role of Adem, a taxi driver.

Atagül is set to play Peri, a pavyon dancer, while Sarı takes on the role of Adem, a taxi driver. Creative Team: The series is directed by Nadim Güç and written by Özlem Yılmaz and Anıl Eke.

Casting Dynamics and Production Realities

Casting news surrounding Kaderin Cilvesi first surfaced in late August, immediately sparking online commentary across social media platforms. Some segments of Atagül’s fandom initially questioned the pairing, expressing mixed reactions to the prospective lead actors sharing the bill. Despite the early online pushback, the production team maintained its course, finalizing negotiations with Sarı to secure him as Atagül’s primary scene partner.

Photo: mynet.com

The series marks a notable professional pairing, as both actors bring television experience to the set. Atagül returns to active production after stepping back from the screen following the birth of her child. Meanwhile, Sarı steps into this new venture carrying a résumé built on various series.

Character Concepts and Creative Leadership

Plot details emerging from production notes place character dynamics at the center of the narrative. In Kaderin Cilvesi, Atagül portrays Peri, described as a pavyon dancer, while Sarı plays Adem, a taxi driver. While television networks have yet to formally claim broadcast rights for the project, the creative infrastructure is firmly in place.

Photo: birsenaltuntas.com

Behind the camera, the project boasts industry veterans. Direction falls to Nadim Güç, guiding a script penned by Özlem Yılmaz and Anıl Eke—the writing duo recognized for their work on the drama Kara Sevda. Reflecting on his upcoming television return earlier in the preparation cycle, Sarı noted in a previous interview, “Very good script and cast have very respectable work in front of me.”

Halit Özgür Sarı’s Career Trajectory

Sarı’s path to a leading role opposite Atagül reflects his career in television. He launched his acting career in Diriliş Ertuğrul before appearing in dramas like Şampiyon.

His presence with audiences solidified with serials, including Kardeşlerim, Gizli Saklı, and the drama Yabani. Each project expanded his footprint, setting the stage for his current casting in an Ay Yapım production.

Production Overview: Kaderin Cilvesi Role / Function Personnel Lead Actress (Peri) Neslihan Atagül Lead Actor (Adem) Halit Özgür Sarı Production Company Ay Yapım Director Nadim Güç Writers Özlem Yılmaz, Anıl Eke

The Road Ahead for Ay Yapım’s Newest Drama

As pre-production velocity increases under Ay Yapım, attention now shifts toward broadcast acquisitions and filming schedules.

Drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts on this brand-new pairing.