New Jersey roads flood and homes inundate as nor’easter hits

Tens of millions of people are bracing across the U.S. East Coast as an early-season nor’easter brings heavy coastal flooding, strong winds, and power outages to the region on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

What began Friday as rough surf and rising tides along the Atlantic coast quickly escalated into a widespread coastal weather hazard by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service warned that the powerful storm system is expected to create dangerous conditions through the weekend, driven by multiple high tide cycles and a full moon producing some of the highest astronomical tides of the month.

More than 70,000 customers were without electricity in the U.S. Northeast on Saturday as gale-force winds and rain battered communities from North Carolina to New England.

Coastal Inundation Hits New Jersey and Mid-Atlantic Shores

Low-lying coastal communities bore the brunt of the initial tidal surges. In the New Jersey borough of Surf City, streets flooded with water and rippling waves that inundated local homes.

Roughly 34 miles up the coast in Manasquan, Mayor Mike Mangan issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and stated that he expected a lot of water in the streets for a long time.

Potential nor’easter could bring rain, wind and flooding to East Coast

Further up the coast in Sea Bright, Mayor Brian Kelly braced his tiny beach community for winds reaching up to 50 mph and projected street flooding of up to 6 feet.

It’s going to be worse than average. Brian Kelly, Mayor of Sea Bright, New Jersey

Kelly added, I hope I’m wrong, but that’s my gut feeling, while urging hundreds of residents in vulnerable areas to consider evacuating to the town’s recreation center.

Wind Gusts and Falling Trees Threaten New England and Beyond

High wind warnings remain in effect across coastal New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, pointed out that peak wind gusts could approach 60 to 65 mph on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, compared with 50 to 55 mph around Boston and up to 40 mph farther inland.

Photo: The Weather Channel

National Weather Service Issues Weekend Nor’easter Warning for East Coast

It’s definitely going to be a case of the closer to the coast you are, the more impacts from the storm you’re likely to see, Belk explained, noting that because leaves remain on the trees this early in the autumn season, wind resistance is significantly higher, compounding the threat of downed limbs and power lines.

Boston Weather Alert: Showers And 34 MPH Wind Gusts Arrive Wednesday Night

Aviation, Ferry Services, and Weekend Events Derailed

Transportation networks across the corridor experienced immediate disruptions.

Photo: adn.com

“It’s a nuisance, but you know, we know what to do with this kind of stuff at this point. This is not out of the realm of ordinary.” Sean Driscoll, Spokesperson for the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority

Major entertainment and sports schedules also shifted.

Forecast Trajectory Through the Weekend

Forecasters indicate that while Saturday’s high tides mark the peak coastal flooding threat, lingering coastal inundation and gusty winds will persist through Sunday before the weakened system begins to break up on Monday.