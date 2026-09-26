MobLand Season 2 Release Schedule A Guide to New Episodes

MobLand returns to Paramount+ for its second season on September 18, 2026, bringing ten weekly episodes of London criminal family warfare. Starring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan, the crime drama follows fixer Harry Da Souza as he deals with escalating violence and new international threats.

The Harrigan Empire Faces New Rivals and Internal Fractures

The second season of the crime drama plunges back into London’s dangerous underworld as the warring Harrigan and Stevenson families clash once again. Created by Ronan Bennett and executive-produced and directed by Guy Ritchie, the Paramount+ series centers on sharp fixer Harry Da Souza, portrayed by Tom Hardy, who works to protect ruthless leaders Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren).

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The official season synopsis reveals that the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire — and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify . The narrative brings mounting danger as violence spreads across every corner of the characters’ lives, leaving loyalties to snap and safety to prove temporary.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy. Cassie Ventura resurfaces on MobLand red carpet with husband after fleeing US Official Season 2 Synopsis, via Yahoo

Beyond the family’s internal strains, the second season introduces fresh antagonists. The second episode introduces Johnny Flynn as Frankie, a tracksuit-clad gangster poised to challenge Conrad, Maeve, and their loyal fixer.

Ten Weekly Episodes Scheduled Through November 2026

Following the structural pattern of its first run, season 2 features 10 episodes released weekly on Fridays. PT / 3 a.m. ET, eliminating any significant release lag between territories.

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Episode Release Date Episode 1: “I Wanna Be Your Dog” September 18, 2026 Episode 2 September 25, 2026 Episode 3 October 2, 2026 Episode 4 October 9, 2026 Episode 5 October 16, 2026 Episode 6 October 23, 2026 Episode 7 October 30, 2026 Episode 8 November 6, 2026 Episode 9 November 13, 2026 Episode 10 November 20, 2026

Subscribers can access the platform through two main options: the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential Plan at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, or the ad-free Paramount+ Premium Plan priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

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Early Renewal and On-Set Dynamics Behind the Scenes

Despite reports of on-set drama among cast members, Paramount+ renewed the series for a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere, demonstrating strong confidence from the network. Helen Mirren directly dismissed rumors of friction between herself and co-star Tom Hardy during an interview.

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We absolutely love working with [Hardy], we love doing the show and that’s all there really is to it. Helen Mirren, via Yahoo