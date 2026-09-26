Louisville Mother Indicted for Murder in Son’s Death; Parents Dispute Charges

More than two years after the death of 18-month-old Ja’Mari Dotson-Abell, a Louisville mother faces a murder charge that has left her family grappling with profound grief and unanswered questions. Prosecutors allege that McGinty wantonly caused her son’s death under circumstances showing extreme indifference to human life.

While the coroner’s report attributes Ja’Mari’s passing to complications from congenital heart disease—noting willful noncompliance with medication administration as a contributing factor—his parents maintain that his complex medical history and extensive hospital care tell a different story. As McGinty is held on a $250,000 bond, her family is publicly questioning the fairness of the prosecution and pointing to the toddler’s heart conditions.

Medical History and the Path Leading to August 2024

Ja’Mari was born on Feb. 14, 2023, and went home about two weeks later, according to his parents. His brief life was defined by critical medical interventions. He was hospitalized again in March of that year for open-heart surgery, discharged in June, and readmitted around Easter 2024 for another surgery before he ultimately passed away on Aug. 9, 2024.

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Prosecutors point to medication management as a central issue, specifically alleging that the toddler missed crucial doses. However, in a jail phone call, McGinty strongly denied refusing to give her son his prescribed regimen. “No, I was in the process of weaning him off due to the way my son was acting,” she said.

His parents told reporters that the child was no longer taking that specific medication when he died. Ja’Mari's father, Rondell Abell, disputed allegations that the boy's death stemmed from the process of weaning him off fentanyl, noting that the toddler had spent extended periods under professional medical supervision. “He was in Kosair’s care for six months, and he passed while he was in their care. It wasn’t from her weaning him off the fentanyl,” Abell said.

A Family’s Grief and Disputed Charges

For Rondell Abell, the sudden murder indictment more than two years after his son’s passing has torn open deep emotional wounds. “It’s bringing up a deep scar with no answers,” Abell said, emphasizing his belief that the legal action against McGinty is deeply flawed. “She shouldn’t be locked up. It’s wrong. It’s wrong,” he added, calling the case “beyond wrong what they’re doing to her.”

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As the legal process moves forward, McGinty remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

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