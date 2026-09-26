Brooks Brothers Launches Made in USA and UK Capsule Collection

Brooks Brothers is anchoring its autumn wardrobe in deep heritage craftsmanship with the rollout of the “Made in USA & Made in UK Collection.” The capsule spans four distinct pieces, uniting the American tailoring institution with legendary heritage makers across the United States and Great Britain.

The collection leans into storied military and outdoor archetypes, re-engineered for modern wardrobes. Items 01 through 03 are currently available across select retail locations, excluding outlets, and through the brand’s official online store. The final piece of the lineup, a traditional wool duffle coat, arrives in early October.

The 1950s G-1 Flight Jacket by Cockpit USA

Leading the American-made side of the capsule is the G-1 Jacket made by Cockpit USA, priced at 308,000 yen including tax. Built on the silhouette of a 1950s military flight jacket, it pairs supple yet durable goat skin with real shearling fur for a luxurious hand-feel. Brooks Brothers worked closely with the maker on specific custom modifications, including a sophisticated black colorway and a lining splashed with the brand’s signature Golden Fleece motif.

The garment features a double-name interior tag and a slightly shortened one-inch sleeve to sharpen the overall silhouette. It bridges rugged military utility and refined adult styling. The brand styles the piece over rigid denim, a wide-striped Shetland-style knit, and a classic watch cap.

Patrol Heritage in the Warden Jacket by Willis & Geiger

Priced at 220,000 yen, the Warden Jacket made by Willis & Geiger revisits authentic forest ranger patrol gear. The design retains functional details like the left-shoulder strap, originally engineered for hanging whistles or two-way radios during wilderness patrols. It features a cropped length designed to clear car seats easily during transit and a hem drawcord to lock out cold winds.

A corduroy collar adds a distinct seasonal texture, while a throat latch can be buttoned up for extra neck protection. The interior lining pattern varies by individual product, adding an element of uniqueness to each coat. Pairing the jacket with a layered rugby shirt, button-down, and corduroy trousers leans hard into traditional prep style.

British Weather Protection via British Millerain

Representing classic British outdoor attire, the Waxed Cotton Jacket made by British Millerain retails for 97,900 yen. Built using archival Brooks Brothers patterns, the silhouette receives a contemporary volume update. The fabric utilizes Staywax, a specialized waxed cotton treatment that preserves traditional weather resistance while subduing the heavy wax tackiness for a lighter, more wearable feel.

Rendered in classic Black Watch tartan—a staple of both British heritage and American trad style—the jacket connects green-toned knitwear with a crisp button-down and cotton chinos. It offers an effortless translation of rainy-day British practicality into everyday city wear.

Early October Arrival: The Hainsworth Duffle Coat

Rounding out the UK offerings in October is the Duffle Coat, priced at 286,000 yen and crafted using fabric from Hainsworth & Sons. The historic Yorkshire mill has long-standing ties to the British Royal Family and British Armed Forces. The coat uses specialized duffle cloth brushed with natural teasels, yielding a high-volume texture that remains surprisingly light and soft.

The design follows the blueprint of traditional British military Monty coats, finished with horn toggles and branded engravings. The hood features adjustable snap buttons for customized coverage. Styled over grey flannel trousers, a turtleneck, and a glen plaid scarf, it delivers a sharp monochrome cold-weather look. For purchasing inquiries, Brooks Brothers Japan handles customer support at 0120-02-1818.