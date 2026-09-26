Kenya’s Affordable Housing Act upheld as court dismisses 42 appeals

Kenya’s affordable housing initiative has crossed a major legal hurdle after the Court of Appeal upheld the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, dismissing 42 challenges against the 1.5% payroll levy. While the government celebrates this judicial victory, the grand 1.76 trillion-shilling ($13.6 billion) project continues to grapple with severe funding constraints as it attempts to deliver 200,000 units annually.

The Legal Battle and the Surviving Levy

The legal saga began in 2023 when the initial housing levy was introduced via the Finance Act. Kenya’s High Court promptly struck it down, ruling that the framework lacked proper backing and unfairly targeted formal-sector workers.

Undeterred, the administration drafted the Affordable Housing Act, which President William Ruto signed into law on March 19, 2024. The legislation mandated that both employees and employers contribute 1.5% of gross monthly salaries to the housing fund.

Resistance followed immediately. Petitioners, including Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and surgeon Dr. Magare Gikenyi, argued that the law lacked adequate public participation and that the levy was discriminatory.

On Friday, September 25, a five-judge appellate panel dismissed all 42 appeals. The court found that the law met constitutional thresholds, declared challenged provisions enforceable, and kept the contentious payroll tax firmly in place.

Financing the Massive Housing Dream

With the legal framework secured, attention shifts back to the monumental balance sheet of the project. Figures from the Parliamentary Budget Office reveal that 198 billion shillings have been spent on the initiative since its launch in 2023.

Despite this massive outlay, the broader 1.76 trillion-shilling ($13.6 billion) endeavor faces acute funding gaps. To bridge this shortfall, President Ruto has leaned heavily on domestic resource mobilization rather than traditional foreign debt.

Speaking recently at a roundtable session in New York during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly High-level Week, the Kenyan leader underscored the sheer scale of the ongoing construction.

“Our federal housing program has 301,000 under construction, worth about 500 billion Kenyan Shillings,” President Ruto stated during the UN gathering.

He added that the housing fund has successfully mobilized $5 billion entirely from domestic resources, boasting that the administration has not borrowed a single shilling from the World Bank or other global multilateral lenders for the project.

Comparing Domestic Funding with Global Realities

Key Metrics of Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme Metric Category Official Figure / Status Total Project Estimated Cost 1.76 trillion Kenyan Shillings ($13.6 billion) Expenditure to Date 198 billion Kenyan Shillings Units Currently Under Construction 301,000 units (valued at ~500 billion Shillings) Target Annual Construction Rate 200,000 housing units per year Funding Mechanism Status 1.5% employee/employer payroll levy upheld by Court of Appeal

President Ruto acknowledged in New York that the primary hurdle moving forward is unlocking additional private savings instruments to inject fresh capital into the sector.

“What we have lacked is an instrument that lets other people’s savings come and invest with us,” the president noted, pointing toward the necessity of drawing private institutional wealth into the housing pipeline.

Employment Gains and the Road Ahead

Beyond shelter, the administration has framed the housing scheme as an aggressive employment engine. Government data indicates the initiative has created jobs for 640,000 young people, architects, and construction professionals.

The stated goal remains scaling that workforce to a million people in the short term. The administration also reports a massive project pipeline, claiming 700,000 units are lined up after the completion of initial phases.

With the courts clearing the path for the payroll deductions, the administration holds the legal authority to collect funds.