German schoolchildren staged mass street protests across cities like Hamburg, orchestrated by the School Strike Against Compulsory Military Service initiative, driven by widespread anxiety that the federal government plans to reinstate the draft—despite officials having made no such legislative proposal.

The German government has not actually proposed bringing back compulsory military service.

Since the escalation of the war in Ukraine, Berlin has pursued a military buildup to meet modern defense realities. Yet, the policy enacted in January treads a careful line between readiness and volunteerism.

Decoding the New Military Questionnaire System

To understand the root of the student uprising, we have to look at how Germany currently fields its armed forces. In 2011, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel abolished the military draft, moving Germany toward a professional volunteer military.

Under current rules introduced earlier this year, conscription remains firmly off the table. Instead, all 18-year-old boys receive a mandatory questionnaire asking about their interest in military service, alongside a compulsory medical examination to determine fitness. Female teenagers can complete the questionnaire on a strictly voluntary basis.

Despite these safeguards, public anxiety runs high. Many citizens fear that if security conditions deteriorate or recruitment targets fall short, the Bundestag will feel pressured to pivot from voluntary enlistment to a hard draft. That underlying dread created fertile ground for last-minute rumors and spontaneous mobilization.

The Spark in Kiel and Flensburg

The immediate catalyst for Friday’s protests was a reported administrative overreach. Word spread that several 18-year-old youths in Kiel and Flensburg received invitations for medical evaluations even though they had explicitly stated they wanted nothing to do with the armed forces.

Why this specific procedural hiccup triggered such a massive reaction remains somewhat puzzling. After all, by July, approximately one thousand 18-year-old young men who expressed zero interest in military careers had already undergone these mandatory screenings without incident.

Nevertheless, the rumor mill turned anxiety into action. Sixteen-year-old Elias Bernhard, participating in the demonstrations in Hamburg, encapsulated the mood of his peers when he spoke to the press about the movement.

“Questionnaires show that young people do not want to join the armed forces. That is why I am on the streets today. That is why we are serious about striking until compulsory military service is off the table. We will continue,” said Elias Bernhard.

Germany’s Ambitious Troop Targets Face Reality Checks

The stakes for European defense are laid out in clear numbers across recent defense planning milestones.

Metric Current Status Projected Target (Early 2030s) Active Military Personnel ~186 700 troops 260 tisíc troops Military Reserves Not specified ~200 tisíc reservists Conscription Status Voluntary questionnaire & fitness check for 18-year-old males Unspecified / Subject to security shifts

As the data shows, Germany aims to scale its active military personnel from roughly 186 700 up to 260 tisíc during the first half of the next decade, while simultaneously building a reserve pool of approximately 200 tisíc troops.

As these student movements continue to test the government’s resolve, how do you think European democracies should balance modern security readiness with the civil liberties of the younger generation?