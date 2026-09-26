Suriname prepares pneumococcal vaccine rollout with Gavi and WHO

Suriname is preparing to introduce the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into its national immunization program, backed by partnerships with Gavi, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF. The initiative aims to protect young children against pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia and meningitis.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Target: The upcoming immunization rollout protects young children against severe, potentially fatal pneumococcal infections.

The upcoming immunization rollout protects young children against severe, potentially fatal pneumococcal infections. The Intervention: The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) is intended to protect young children against severe pneumococcal infections.

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) is intended to protect young children against severe pneumococcal infections. The Infrastructure: Implementation relies on cold-chain enhancements funded through the World Bank’s IBN mechanism to ensure secure delivery into remote interior regions.

Expanding the National Immunization Program

Suriname’s Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Labour is currently finalizing steps to integrate the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into domestic routine immunizations. During recent consultations between the ministry, Gavi, and United Nations partners, stakeholders mapped out concrete execution strategies. Under this cooperative framework, Gavi will fund 50 percent of the initial introduction costs.

The operational scope extends far beyond vaccine procurement. Infrastructure upgrades form a cornerstone of the project, specifically targeting cold-chain storage facilities and logistical pathways. These improvements are designed to guarantee vaccine availability down to deep interior communities.

Financing, Regulatory Timelines, and National Co-Financing

Financial backing from Gavi is channeled via the World Bank’s IBN arrangement. A dedicated technical team is currently drafting the formal project proposal, which must be submitted to Gavi’s independent review committee in Geneva by the end of October.

To secure long-term programmatic sustainability, the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Labour will hold discussions with the Ministry of Finance in the coming weeks. These talks will establish definitive financial schedules and national co-financing requirements. Minister André Misiekaba emphasized during recent discussions that investments in public vaccination yield enduring healthcare savings alongside vital clinical protection.

Project Component Primary Responsibility / Partner Funding / Execution Focus Vaccine Procurement & Introduction Gavi, PAHO, WHO, UNICEF Gavi covers 50% of direct introduction costs via World Bank IBN mechanism. Supply Chain & Cold Chain Surinamese Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Labour Upgrading refrigeration and logistics to reach interior populations. Regulatory Submission Technical Project Team Final proposal submission to Gavi’s Geneva review committee by late October. Fiscal Scheduling Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Labour & Ministry of Finance Structuring national co-financing and budgetary continuity.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor





