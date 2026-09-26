Siegfried Mureșan submits governance program and cabinet list to Parliament

Designated Prime Minister Siegfried Mureșan officially submitted his governance program and cabinet list to the Romanian Parliament on Saturday. Operating with 170 confirmed votes from PNL, USR, and UDMR against a required 233-vote threshold, Mureșan faces a critical legislative test ahead of a parliamentary vote scheduled for late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

The Bottom Line The Numbers Game: Mureșan’s proposed coalition currently holds 170 votes, falling 63 short of the 233 majority required for investiture.

Mureșan’s proposed coalition currently holds 170 votes, falling 63 short of the 233 majority required for investiture. The Timeline: Ministerial hearings run across Monday and Tuesday, with a final parliamentary vote expected late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Ministerial hearings run across Monday and Tuesday, with a final parliamentary vote expected late Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Core Reforms: The proposed 372-measure program targets state modernization, a reduction in parliamentarians, and a future VAT rollback to 19%.

Building a Coalition in a Fractured Parliament

Siegfried Mureșan arrived at Parliament to deposit a detailed 372-point governance agenda alongside a complete ministerial roster. Speaking in a press conference following the submission, Mureșan addressed the stark arithmetic facing his prospective administration. With the combined forces of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) securing 170 seats, the designated premier must look beyond his immediate base to clear the 233-vote threshold.

Here is the kicker: the path to a working majority hinges largely on negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and national minority groups. Mureșan noted that discussions with the national minorities would continue at the start of the week. Meanwhile, he framed the upcoming parliamentary deliberations as a litmus test for the opposition. Mureșan acknowledged the severe numerical deficit but insisted on moving forward with constitutional procedures to force clarity on political stability.

The Proposed Cabinet and Structural Overhauls

The architectural blueprint of the proposed cabinet reflects an explicit push for leaner governance. Mureșan confirmed that the government will maintain the existing number of ministries while reducing the roster of vice-premiers to just three, each tethered to a distinct executive portfolio. Mircea Abrudean (PNL) is slated as Minister of Internal Affairs and Vice Prime Minister, Radu Miruță (USR) takes Defense, and Tanczos Barna (UDMR) assumes Agriculture.

Photo: ziuaconstanta.ro

Other key nominations include Alexandru Nazare at Finance, Cătălin Drulă at Transport, Oana Țoiu at Foreign Affairs, and Andreea Chiș heading the Ministry of Justice. Mureșan emphasized fiscal restraint during his presentation, noting the administration’s commitment to rolling back value-added tax to 19% as soon as economic conditions permit.

Legislative Schedule and the PSD Factor

The timeline for the executive’s confirmation is exceptionally tight. Parliamentary committee hearings for the designated ministers are slated for Monday and Tuesday. Mureșan emphasized that he desires for parliamentarians from all parties to be able to ask questions and have a serious discussion with the ministers before the final floor vote.

Photo: ziare.com

The political spotlight now turns squarely to the PSD. Whether opposition lawmakers choose to back the pro-european reform package or push the country toward snap elections will define the immediate trajectory of Romania’s legislative stability.

Metric / Detail Proposed Government Target Confirmed Current Votes 170 (PNL, USR, UDMR) Required Investiture Threshold 233 Votes Target Vote Window Late Tuesday / Wednesday Morning Key Economic Pledge VAT return to 19% when fiscally viable

The Broader Political Horizon

Beyond the immediate math of the parliamentary vote, the proposed program introduces structural revisions designed to alter the state’s administrative footprint. Measures include cutting the number of parliamentary seats based on recent census data, capping state secretary positions per ministry, and prohibiting the simultaneous collection of state pensions and public salaries.

Siegfried Mureșan a anunțat când va depune programul de guvernare și lista miniștrilor la Parlament

As the debate moves to the committee rooms, the political class is left weighing the cost of continued gridlock against the compromises required to pass a functioning executive. Mureșan’s strategy forces a direct choice upon the legislature: back an explicitly reform-minded, pro-European cabinet or trigger a deeper constitutional standoff.