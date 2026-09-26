Tension in Madrid as Mbappé Injury Threatens Clásico Availability

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé suffered a left knee injury during France’s 1-0 win over Turkey, throwing his availability for the upcoming Clásico against Barcelona into serious doubt. The setback has triggered intense media anxiety in Madrid just one month before the high-stakes Spanish fixture.

International Duty Toll on Kylian Mbappé

It was far from an ideal evening for Kylian Mbappé. Although the captain of Les Bleus scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Turkey, he sustained a knee injury during the scoring act. The match marked Zinedine Zidane’s debut as head coach of the French national team. Mbappé immediately departed the national camp to travel back to Madrid, ruling him out for France’s remaining international fixtures.

According to French outlet RMC, the forward’s departure has sparked immediate anxiety within Real Madrid. The French star is scheduled to miss three upcoming international matches: a fixture against Belgium, followed by games against Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France on October 2 and October 5.

Left Knee Scrutiny and the FIFA Virus in Madrid

The physical toll on international duty prompted sharp reactions across the Spanish capital’s sports press. Marca pointed to the FIFA virus that continually threatens club players during international breaks, voicing explicit concern over a recurrence of the problem after Mbappé battled issues with the exact same left knee twice throughout last season.

Zidane repositions Mbappé for France match against Turkey

In the end, he collapsed on the pitch, put his hands to his face, leaving the French, Zizou, and of course the Real Madrid fans, with tight hearts. Marca

Meanwhile, AS described the situation as torment, highlighting that the joint caused a real earthquake after a wrong diagnosis during the previous campaign. The publication also reported that teammate Ibrahima Konaté similarly withdrew from the France camp due to a right knee sprain, compounding the frustrations at Valdebebas regarding international match schedules.

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All Eyes on the October 25 Clásico

While neither the club nor medical staff have officially confirmed the exact duration of the layoff, the Madrid press has already zeroed in on a single critical target on the calendar: October 25, the date of the league encounter against Barcelona.

The timing magnifies the pressure on the Royal club. Real Madrid currently sit second in the standings, trailing the league leaders by six points. With ground to make up in Spain, the potential absence of their star forward for such a decisive fixture has turned daily medical updates into a matter of intense internal scrutiny.

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Waiting on Valdebebas Medical Tests

AS noted that concern grips Real Madrid as officials and supporters alike hold off on making definitive statements. No one is talking, and everyone is waiting for the results of the tests, but the tension is clear, the newspaper reported regarding the mood inside the club.

As Mbappé begins his rehabilitation program in Madrid, the immediate priority remains the diagnostic evaluation. Until those medical results are finalized, the question of whether the French captain will recover in time to face Barcelona remains entirely unanswered.