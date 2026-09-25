Zidane repositions Mbappé for France match against Turkey

Zinédine Zidane begins his tenure as manager of the France national team, launching their UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkey with a bold tactical shift. The marquee adjustment features captain Kylian Mbappé repositioned on the left wing, allowing Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé to operate centrally as a No.9.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Adjustments: With Ibrahima Konaté sidelined by a knee issue and William Saliba also injured, Chelsea’s Maxence Lacroix and Manchester United’s Leny Yoro enter the defensive depth chart, impacting clean-sheet odds.

Tactical Blueprint Under Zidane

Zidane is wasting no time putting his stamp on Les Bleus. But the tactical adjustments do not stop on the flanks. Ousmane Dembélé steps into the central No.9 role, a position where he has excelled at Paris Saint-Germain, offering a dynamic pressing profile at the head of the formation.

Photo: sportsmole.co.uk

Further down the pitch, Michael Olise is slated to anchor the right wing, opening up central space for Rayan Cherki to pull the strings as an advanced playmaker in midfield. Matt Law reports via Sports Mole that Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni misses out due to early-season fitness issues, leaving room for Eduardo Camavinga or Manu Koné to dictate the tempo alongside Adrien Rabiot.

Defensive Scramble and Squad Depth

The backline tells a story of enforced rotation. Arsenal central defender William Saliba is unavailable due to injury, and Ibrahima Konaté was forced to withdraw from the squad with a knee issue. Luke Entwistle notes via Yahoo Sports that Manchester United’s Leny Yoro was called up as cover for Konaté, though Chelsea’s Maxence Lacroix is currently tipped to secure the left-center-back berth alongside Dayot Upamecano.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

At full-back, Jules Koundé locks down the right side, while Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert pushes for just his second senior appearance for France on the left. The squad also features six uncapped players, including Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha and Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul, signaling that Zidane is casting a wide net to evaluate depth during this international window.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Turkey (UEFA Nations League) Position Player Club Goalkeeper Mike Maignan AC Milan Left-Back Adrien Truffert Bournemouth Center-Back Maxence Lacroix Chelsea Center-Back Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Right-Back Jules Koundé Barcelona Central Midfield Adrien Rabiot Unattached / Free Agent Central Midfield Manu Koné Roma Attacking Midfield Rayan Cherki Lyon Left Wing Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Striker (No. 9) Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain Right Wing Michael Olise Bayern Munich

The Road Ahead in the Nations League

As Les Bleus prepare to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkey, the stakes for Zidane are immediate. With key defensive anchors missing and a reshuffled front three, this opening fixture will test whether Zidane's tactical gambits can translate directly from the training ground to the pitch.

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