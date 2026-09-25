The Yemeni Armed Forces (Ansar Allah movement) announced a military operation targeting Saudi military accumulations, command centers, and weapons depots in Jizan. The large-scale preemptive strike involved dozens of ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones, resulting in heavy casualties among regional forces and aligned units.

Preemptive Operations Amid Border Escalation

The military action followed a noticeable surge in cross-border hostilities. Yemeni authorities reported that the Saudi military intensified its missile campaign against border districts in the Saada and Hajjah governorates, launching more than 200 missiles from positions inside Jizan.

Intelligence assets tracked large troop accumulations and reinforcements massing near the border for an anticipated offensive. In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a coordinated barrage utilizing dozens of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Operations explicitly targeted command-and-control hubs, operational headquarters, and munitions storage sites within the Al-Tuwal area of Jizan. These installations were primarily tied to the forces designated as the 6th Emergency Division.

Precision Strikes on Jizan Military Camps

Official statements confirmed that the coordinated missile and drone strikes achieved direct and precise impacts. The bombardment extended beyond Al-Tuwal to strike military positions and rocket-launch platforms within the Al-Dghareer camp, alongside several other military facilities across the Jizan sector.

Initial assessments from the field indicate that the strikes caused hundreds of casualties among the targeted Saudi deployments, which included local fighters and Sudanese personnel. Dozens of regular Saudi officers and enlisted personnel were also killed or wounded in the blasts, while multiple weapons caches were completely destroyed by ensuing fires.

Maintaining the Balance of Deterrence

Commanders within the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that military personnel remain fully mobilized to counter any threat. The official communique stated that forces will continue to respond to hostile movements and sources of aggression wherever they emerge.

Reiterating a strict posture of proportional response, leadership affirmed that the ongoing strategy of matching blockades with blockades and escalation with escalation remains in full effect. Operations targeting military concentrations inside Saudi territory will persist until the broader military campaign and border blockade against Yemen are brought to a complete halt.