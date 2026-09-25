The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Global Release Times & Details

CD Projekt has confirmed the global release times for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered, launching on September 29, 2026, as a free upgrade for existing owners. The title brings visual, performance, and gameplay enhancements across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, arriving ahead of the Songs of the Past expansion planned for 2027.

Global Release Schedule Tied to Warsaw Launch

The rollout kicks off on September 29, pegged to 12:00 PM CEST in Warsaw, Poland, where CD Projekt is headquartered. Because launch times lock to this central European window, players located further west gain access earlier in the day. Los Angeles gets the game at 3:00 AM PDT, Mexico City at 4:00 AM CST, Bogotá at 5:00 AM COT, New York at 6:00 AM EDT, and Brasília at 7:00 AM BRT. Moving eastward, London joins at 11:00 AM BST, while Accra opens at 10:00 AM GMT. Cape Town hits 12:00 PM SAST, Kyiv reaches 1:00 PM EEST, Beijing unlocks at 6:00 PM CST, and Seoul alongside Tokyo lands at 7:00 PM KST and JST respectively. Melbourne arrives at 8:00 PM AEST, wrapping up with Auckland at 11:00 PM NZDT.

Platform Availability and Pre-Load Details

Players can experience the upgrade across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch 2. For the first time, the remaster arrives on Battle.net for PC users, and the platform joins Nintendo Switch 2 in supporting pre-loads. GOG, Steam, Epic, Xbox, and PlayStation distribute the remaster as an update, meaning pre-loads remain unavailable on those storefronts. Xbox console players also benefit from expanded play-anywhere support enabling progress transfers over to PC.

Photo: thegamer.com

Technical and Gameplay Enhancements

The remaster delivers a broad suite of optimizations spanning combat mechanics, traversal, and visual fidelity. CD Projekt has revamped mount handling, tuned monster behaviors, and introduced a restructured skill tree alongside new witcher sign effects. Players will also find transmogrification, an expanded photo mode, and fresh finishers. These additions precede the 2027 launch of Songs of the Past, marking the third expansion for the role-playing game.

Community Response to Visual Comparisons

Ahead of the launch, fan discussion sparked around an official comparison video contrasting original gameplay with the updated build. In the clip, Geralt casts Igni against drowners in a swamp. While the updated version introduces sharper armor textures and detailed water, the altered environmental reflections drew mixed reactions from the player base concerning the overall aesthetic direction.