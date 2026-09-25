The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Premieres September 26 on Netflix

Netflix will premiere the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on September 26, 2026, launching with the cast of Drishyam including Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. The star-studded seasonal lineup also features cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar alongside returning judge Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The launch episode on September 26 features a guest appearance from the cast of Drishyam. Kapil Sharma opens the first trailer with jokes about seasonal social media photos, noting that while women’s outfits reveal whether people are celebrating Diwali or Karva Chauth, men wear the same kurta regardless of the celebration.

Ajay Devgn Addresses the Drishyam Franchise and Kajol’s Absence

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During the episode’s banter, Kapil Sharma asks director Abhishek Pathak about why Kajol was not cast in the franchise, asking whether she would have made him spill secrets immediately. Ajay Devgn responds to the joke by saying, that the first film wouldn’t have been made.

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Ajay Devgn stated that the first film wouldn’t have been made.

The trailer also features Kiku Sharda joking about Mrunal Jadhav’s character growing up within the franchise. Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the lead actor, Kapil Sharma shares a humorous anecdote on the show, stating that in 15 years of knowing Ajay Devgn, they have only spoken 14 times, mostly exchanging brief greetings.

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Cricket Legends Join Returning Comedians for Season 5

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Beyond the film casts, the upcoming season expands its guest list to include cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. The two sports figures interact on stage with former show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu, who returns to the comedy program for the new episodes. Regular cast members Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover also return, with Grover bringing back several of his popular comic characters.

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The new season broadens its guest roster beyond Bollywood and sports to include public figures from various fields, including Vikas Divyakirti, Pankaj Tripathi, and Zakir Khan. Episodes will stream every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix, starting with the premiere on September 26.