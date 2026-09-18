Netflix Revives ‘A Different World’: Everything to Know About the Hillman College Sequel

Nearly forty years after NBC pulled the plug on its six-season run, the fictional HBCU Hillman College is returning to television screens. Netflix has officially ordered a sequel series to A Different World, bringing back original series stalwarts Susan Fales-Hill and Debbie Allen alongside a fresh wave of Black creative talent to continue the iconic universe.

The Bottom Line The Project: Netflix is developing a sequel series to the 1987–1993 NBC sitcom A Different World, expanding on the original universe with a brand-new generation of students.

Netflix is developing a sequel series to the 1987–1993 NBC sitcom A Different World, expanding on the original universe with a brand-new generation of students. The Creative Force: Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, joined by original director and executive producer Debbie Allen, alongside original writers Reggie and Gine Rock Bythewood.

Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, joined by original director and executive producer Debbie Allen, alongside original writers Reggie and Gine Rock Bythewood. The Premise: The narrative follows Deborah, the free-spirited, rebellious youngest child of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she navigates her freshman year at Hillman College.

Rebuilding Hillman for a New Generation

The cultural footprint of A Different World remains massive across television history. When the original series aired from 1987 to 1993 as a spin-off of The Cosby Show, it fundamentally shifted real-world demographics by tripling enrollment at historically Black colleges. Now, streaming giant Netflix is betting that modern audiences are ready to return to the campus that shaped a generation of Young Black America.

At the helm of this new iteration is showrunner Felicia Pride, whose credits include Grey’s Anatomy and Queen Sugar. Pride expressed her deep connection to the intellectual property, noting the profound impact the original series had on her own life growing up. Working alongside Pride is a reunion of creative royalty, including Debbie Allen, who served as the primary director of the original series starting in 1989. Allen returns to the fold as both director and executive producer, helping bridge the tonal gap between the late-80s classic and modern prestige streaming.

Inside the Plot and Returning Connections

While the project introduces a fresh lineup of young talent to populate the campus, it keeps one foot firmly planted in the nostalgia of the original production. Netflix’s official logline outlines a premise centered squarely on legacy and youthful rebellion. The story kicks off when Deborah—the free-spirited and well-intentioned youngest child of franchise favorites Dwayne Wayne (played originally by Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (played by Jasmine Guy)—arrives on campus for her freshman year.

Photo: teenvogue.com

Escaping the towering shadow of her parents proves to be the ultimate test for Deborah as she attempts to carve out her own path at Hillman. The original series featured an ensemble cast including Jada Pinkett-Smith, Cree Summer, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, and Darryl M. Bell. While Netflix has yet to drop a comprehensive, episode-by-episode character manifest confirming every single returning OG cast member, the streamer has promised a blend of fresh-faced newcomers and audience-favorite legacy players.

A Different World: Then and Now At a Glance Production Era Original Run Netflix Revival Primary Platform NBC (Broadcast) Netflix (Streaming) Key Creative Leadership Susan Fales-Hill, Debbie Allen Felicia Pride, Debbie Allen, Reggie and Gine Rock Bythewood Core Setting Hillman College Hillman College (Next Generation)

The Streaming Wars and Intellectual Property Strategy

Are you ready to head back to Hillman, or should classic television icons be left untouched? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on the upcoming Netflix continuation.