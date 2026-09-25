Konami Launches 2026 OB Part 1 Update in Prospi A

Konami Digital Entertainment has officially launched the “2026 OB第1弾” update for its mobile game Professional Baseball Spirits A (commonly known as Prospi A), bringing a wave of former players to the digital diamond. The update went live on September 25, allowing players to draft icons from the history of Japanese professional baseball into their active rosters.

The latest content drop features a total of 12 athletes split evenly across the Pacific League and the Central League. For Pacific League fans, the selection introduces Gracial as a left fielder for SoftBank, Michihiro Ogasawara as a third baseman for Hokkaido Nippon-Ham, and Hiromi Matsunaga holding down third base for Orix. They are joined by relief pitcher Busenitz for Rakuten, starting pitcher Osamu Higashio for Seibu, and starting pitcher Graysinger representing Lotte.

Meanwhile, the Central League roster brings its own hitters and aces to the table. The lineup highlights Hanshin first baseman Filder, DeNA center fielder Jin Tamura, and Yomiuri Giants starting pitcher Masaki Saito. Rounding out the Central League additions are Chunichi Dragons starting pitcher Shigeru Sugishita, Hiroshima center fielder Koji Yamamoto, and Yakult Swallows first baseman Katsuo Osugi.

Acquisition Events and Timelines

Players looking to add these 12 athletes—available in S, A, and B ranks—to their clubs can acquire them through specific in-game avenues. Konami has tied the initial distribution to two primary channels running concurrently until October 2, 2026, at 14:59 JST. These include the “一騎当千！プロスピ無双” special event and the dedicated “OB Selection” scout banner.

Developers have noted that while the initial rollout is tied to these windows, the “2026 OB第1弾” cards may reappear in future events and scouting campaigns down the line. At the same time, standard governance rules apply regarding active roster changes: any athletes who have officially announced their retirement or departure from professional play may face suspension or termination of distribution across future scouts, contracts, and active rewards.

Licensing and Game Environment

The mobile title continues to operate under official authorization from the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, alongside official recognitions from Samurai Japan, the Japan Baseball Meikyukai, the Nippon Professional Baseball OB Club, and the Japan Professional Baseball Foreign OB Players Association. Stadium layouts and ballpark signage replicated within the software are built primarily using data compiled from the 2025 professional baseball official season, with analytical data independently gathered by Japan Baseball Data Corporation rather than official league records.

As the “2026 OB第1弾” scouting period progresses toward its early October cutoff, managers across the mobile platform will look to finalize their roster upgrades before the current banner transitions into the next phase of the competitive season.