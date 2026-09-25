Three Arrested in Rimini After Stolen BMW Chase and Cocaine Seizure

Three individuals were arrested in Rimini following a high-speed police chase involving a stolen BMW, multiple collisions, and warning shots fired by law enforcement. Subsequent raids by the mobile squad yielded approximately 347 grams of cocain and €6,500 in cash, disrupting a localized narcotics distribution network.

The Bottom Line Asset Recovery: Investigators tracked and intercepted a BMW stolen weeks prior in Bologna, leading to significant collateral property damage on via Tolemaide.

Investigators tracked and intercepted a BMW stolen weeks prior in Bologna, leading to significant collateral property damage on via Tolemaide. Seizure Volume: Raids tied to the suspects uncovered roughly 347 grams of cocaine alongside €6,500 in cash and two knives.

Raids tied to the suspects uncovered roughly 347 grams of cocaine alongside €6,500 in cash and two knives. Suspect Demographics: Three men were taken into custody, comprising two Albanian nationals aged 21 and 22, and a 33-year-old Italian national.

The Anatomy of a High-Speed Urban Chase

Operations commenced at approximately 10:30 a.m. in northern Rimini. Officers from the mobile squad, led by Deputy Police Commissioner Marco Masia, cross-referenced internal databases to flag a BMW that had been reported stolen in Bologna several weeks prior. When authorities signaled the vehicle to pull over on via Tolemaide, the driver instead accelerated, initiating a high-stakes vehicular pursuit through city corridors.

During the flight, the suspects attempted to ram the police cruiser before careening down via Tolemaide. The vehicle struck four separate automobiles—including one transporting Swiss tourists—causing extensive property damage before becoming immobilized due to mechanical wear from the collisions. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into nearby agricultural fields.

Tactical Intervention and Subsequent Raids

As the foot chase intensified, an officer from the mobile squad discharged two warning shots into the air. Reinforcements from regional patrol units arrived to secure the perimeter. Both fleeing occupants were apprehended following a physical struggle that resulted in minor injuries to two law enforcement officers, who later received prognoses of 25 and 3 days respectively.

A search of the recovered BMW revealed narcotics, physical currency, and two edged weapons. Expanding the investigation to the primary residence associated with the suspects, authorities uncovered the main cache: roughly 347 grams of cocaine and €6,500 in cash. A 33-year-old Italian man present at the location was immediately taken into custody alongside the two younger suspects.

Legal Charges and Judicial Proceedings

The operational sweep resulted in formal charges for the three detained individuals. The two Albanian nationals, aged 21 and 22, are represented by defense counsel Massimiliano Orrù. They face multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including receiving stolen goods, aggravated possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, assaulting public officials, property damage, illegal carrying of offensive weapons, and severe driving infractions stemming from the evasion attempt. The 33-year-old Italian national faces charges tied specifically to the possession of controlled substances for distribution purposes.

Photo: zazoom.it

Summary of Seizures and Arrests in Rimini Operation Metric / Category Details Total Cocaine Seized ~347 grams Recovered Cash €6,500 Individuals Arrested 3 (Two Albanian nationals aged 21/22, one Italian national aged 33) Collateral Vehicle Damage 4 civilian automobiles struck during pursuit

Operational Timeline and Inter-Agency Response

By utilizing database tracking initiated weeks prior in Bologna, law enforcement was able to map the trajectory of the stolen asset upon its entry into the Rimini jurisdiction.