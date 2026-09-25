Journalists from The Times and the Financial Times uncovered a $20 billion proposal by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to sell off commercial and operational rights for all FIFA competitions through a subsidiary named the FIFA Forward Enterprise.

Infantino’s $20 Billion Plan Exposed

The subsidiary was designed to manage commercial and operational rights while raising 20% of its valuation—amounting to $4.2 billion—from investors. Implementation of the plan would have effectively handed over the beautiful game to private interests. Prior to the media disclosures, the project had been kept within a small inner circle, leaving some of the organisation’s top officials unaware of the initiative until reports surfaced.

Swift Backlash Crushes the Subsidiary

The swift public exposure triggered immediate pushback from across the footballing world, including many member associations. Within days of the reporting, the plan was scrapped. However, industry stakeholders emphasize that the governance failures that made such a damaging attempt possible remain.

The Vanguard Role of Investigative Media

WAN-IFRA CEO Stig Ørskov noted that the episode highlights a broader institutional challenge regarding transparency in sports administration and other major public sectors. The revelation underscores the dependence of democratic accountability on independent investigative reporting, particularly as automated systems and artificial intelligence increasingly aggregate information without engaging in original investigative work.

Political Alignments and High-Level Interventions

The abandoned subsidiary project also intersects with recent high-profile diplomatic and political alignments surrounding international sports governance. These include the awarding of the December 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, a high-level phone call during the tournament in which the US president intervened regarding a player’s red card, and the involvement of figures linked to political circles, such as Joshua Kushner, brother of the US president’s son-in-law, in the FFE scheme.

Scrutiny Amid Billions in Global Revenue

Institutional representatives note that as global bodies manage billions of dollars in revenue, independent media scrutiny remains the primary mechanism ensuring that decisions affecting public goods are subjected to public oversight. World News Day campaigns continue to highlight the labor and verification processes required to bring suppressed or unpublicized institutional maneuvers to light.