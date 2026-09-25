Microsoft and Qualcomm retire Copilot+ PC branding for Windows 11

Microsoft and hardware partners like Qualcomm are quietly retiring the “Copilot+ PC” branding for Windows 11 computers. Launched in 2024 to highlight on-device artificial intelligence hardware, the moniker faced early setbacks due to security concerns over the Recall feature, leading manufacturers to drop the label from recent products.

The Rise and Quiet Retreat of a Marketing Moniker

Back in 2024, Microsoft and Qualcomm kicked off a new category of Windows hardware called “Copilot+ PCs.” The initiative set a baseline for a new wave of AI-first computers, launching with exclusive features that would not be made available on PCs failing to meet a new set of system requirements.

The launch didn’t go smoothly. Copilot+ PCs met immediate backlash from security researchers after discovery that the blockbuster feature, Recall, was woefully insecure. This forced the company to delay Recall and ship the new category of devices without its leading AI experience.

That rough launch tarnished the brand. Over the last two years, OEMs dropped the moniker from marketing materials and product names. Even Microsoft seemingly stopped mentioning it.

What Surface and Qualcomm Executives Say About the Shift

None of the Surface PCs launched in 2026 include the Copilot+ PC moniker in their product names, unlike devices launched in 2025 and before. Buyers now have to dig through specification sheets to find any mention of compatibility.

Photo: pureinfotech.com

At the Snapdragon Summit, Surface CVP Brett Ostrum confirmed the lack of branding on recent devices. “These are not called Copilot+ PCs,” Ostrum stated, adding that they still meet the requirements of the previous bar and that Microsoft continues leaning into the narrative around AI on the edge and hybrid solutions.

Qualcomm’s SVP of compute and gaming, Kedar Kondap, offered similar perspective on the transition. Kondap explained that the purpose of the designation was to define a certain category of devices with a specific metric, such as a 45 TOPS NPU. He noted that future computers offering the same experiences will probably just drop the Copilot+ PC terminology.

The Underlying Hardware Baseline Remains Intact

Despite the retreat from the branding, the underlying technical requirements are not vanishing. The original specification established a performance baseline for AI PCs, including a Neural Processing Unit capable of at least 40 TOPS. Microsoft continues building Windows 11 features around that local hardware.

Photo: windowscentral.com

NVIDIA is also taking a parallel path with its upcoming RTX Spark platform. All RTX Spark PCs meet the specification bar, yet NVIDIA has avoided using the Copilot+ PC label in its marketing.

With Microsoft hosting an upcoming conversation on how local AI shapes the next chapter of the PC, the industry appears ready to sell raw capabilities directly rather than relying on a tarnished badge.