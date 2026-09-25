History of K-Shampoo: From Soap to Global Hair Care Trends

As South Korea's domestic shampoo industry marks a half-century since its foundational commercial rivalry, the industry has evolved from an era when hair was cleansed with laundry soap into a market driven by clinical science and specialized scalp care formulations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Dermatological Shift: The transition from aesthetic fragrance marketing in the 1990s to clinical efficacy studies in the 2010s reflects a shift toward targeted management of conditions like hair loss.

The transition from aesthetic fragrance marketing in the 1990s to clinical efficacy studies in the 2010s reflects a shift toward targeted management of conditions like hair loss. Regulatory Oversight: Following contamination scares in the early 1990s, safety regulations implemented by health authorities established quality controls for heavy metal screening.

From Laundry Soap to Luxury Imports: The 1960s Foundations

In the decades following the Korean War, daily hygiene practices looked different. Most citizens relied on standard facial or laundry soaps to wash their hair.

These early products functioned as luxury commodities. Economic records from 1968 indicate that a 470-gram bottle of Cream Shampoo retailed for 300 won—a price point roughly equivalent to a single geun of beef at the time. Soap manufacturers of the era largely treated hair cleansers as expensive novelties, resulting in limited public familiarity and sluggish adoption rates across domestic households.

The 1976 Marketing Clash That Sparked Mass Adoption

The modern domestic market gained its structural footing fifty years ago, in 1976, through a commercial battle between Lakhi Chemical—having rebranded as Lucky—and Pacific Chemical (the predecessor to Amorepacific). Lucky launched “Unina Shampoo,” pairing it directly with a conditioning rinse in a dual-product set marketed by prominent celebrities of the era, including Oh Mi-hee, Yoon Yuh-jung, and Lee Kyung-jin. Retailing at 1,350 won per bottle—equal to the cost of ten bowls of jjajangmyeon—Unina was a luxury investment. Nevertheless, the product surpassed 10 million in cumulative sales within its first year, scaling past 20 million by 1979.

Stimulated by this direct competition, Pacific Chemical countered in 1977 with the advertising slogan, “Hair is not laundry,” shifting consumer psychology away from soap bars. Driven by this messaging, Pacific Chemical’s “Protein Shampoo” seized industry leadership, surpassing 30 million in cumulative sales by 1979 and cementing the transition toward individual daily hair care routines.

Milestone Products in Domestic Hair Care History Product Name Manufacturer Launch Year Market Impact & Significance Semoron Shampoo Peaceful Maintenance Industry Research Institute 1960 (Advertised) Early print-market presence before widespread consumer adoption. Cream Shampoo Lakhi Chemical Industrial Corp. 1967 Pioneered early domestic formulations priced comparably to premium food goods. Unina Shampoo Lucky 1976 Introduced the first shampoo-rinse set, backed by celebrity endorsement. Protein Shampoo Pacific Chemical 1977 Displaced soap-bar usage with the marketing slogan “Hair is not laundry.”

Regulatory Reclassification and the 1991 Heavy Metal Crisis

As market volume expanded, regulatory bodies stepped in to address product standards. In July 1980, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs reclassified shampoos from general manufactured goods to cosmetics, implementing safety inspections and quality controls. Following import liberalization in 1986, multinational giants such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble introduced global brands, broadening consumer options.

This commercial growth faced a setback in April 1991, when the Environment Administration announced that heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, had been detected in certain domestic shampoo lines. The resulting public outcry triggered consumer boycotts against local hair and conditioning products, causing imported bar soaps to surge in popularity. Domestic manufacturers suffered commercial fallout, with domestic sales dropping by up to 30 percent between May and July of that year compared to the same period twelve months prior.

The 1991 regulatory and consumer crisis catalyzed a pivot toward product quality. As basic functional marketing lost efficacy, brands shifted focus toward sensory appeal in the mid-1990s, prioritizing fragrances and dense lather profiles. This phase culminated in 2001 when LG Household & Health Care launched Elastine under the banner "Hair is also skin," utilizing actress Jun Ji-hyun as its spokesperson to secure 19 years of domestic market share leadership starting from 2004.

By the mid-2010s, the paradigm advanced further into clinical science. Industry data from Euromonitor indicates that specialized scalp and anti-hair-loss formulations expanded, accounting for 31% of the domestic market by 2015.