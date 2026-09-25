Russia Unlikely to Breakthrough in Ukraine but Poses Growing Risk to NATO: Intel

According to a new Western intelligence assessment published this week, Russia is unlikely to achieve a notable battlefield breakthrough in Ukraine over the next six months. However, Moscow poses a growing security risk to NATO through an escalating campaign of hybrid warfare and a low but increasing threat of limited border attacks designed to splinter Western resolve.

The latest evaluation from the Danish Defense Intelligence Service reveals that Russian forces are under more pressure now than at any point since the full-scale invasion began. Heavy battlefield losses, combined with global sanctions, high military spending, and targeted Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities, have constrained Moscow’s military momentum.

“There is no prospect of Russia achieving any major breakthroughs in the war against Ukraine over the next six months,” the Danish intelligence report states, adding that it remains “highly unlikely” that Moscow will compromise on its objectives.

The Escalation of Hybrid Warfare Across Europe

Western security officials note a sharp uptick in hybrid activities in recent weeks, including drone incursions, targeted sabotage, and other malign activity across the continent. While Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement, Western officials attribute these operations to efforts seeking to erode European support for Kyiv and test NATO’s resolve and response.

These hostile actions have grown increasingly brazen. Earlier this summer, German authorities blamed Russia for a foiled drone attack targeting the Leipzig/Halle Airport. Meanwhile, NATO fighter jets routinely scramble across allied airspace to intercept drones breaching sovereign borders.

But there is a catch: the nature of these incidents is shifting from mere nuisance to high-impact disruption. Denmark assesses that Russia will intensify its hybrid operations by carrying out more frequent and consequential attacks against Western targets, carrying a high risk of casualties.

Weighing the Threat of Limited Border Strikes on NATO Territory

Beyond sabotage and other operations, the intelligence assessment warns of a low but growing risk that Russia could launch a limited military strike against one or several NATO member states sharing a border with it. Even while bogged down in a conventional war in Ukraine, Moscow remains unable to fight a regional war.

Such an operation would aim to fracture alliance unity and force member states to divert critical military resources away from the Ukrainian front lines. These actions could manifest as long-range strikes against infrastructure supporting Kyiv’s war effort, or the deployment of small troop detachments across sovereign borders.

Photo: europesays.com

However, launching an outright conventional invasion of NATO territory remains highly unlikely. Intelligence estimates indicate that any such maneuver would require months of extensive troop buildups that would be hard to conceal from allied surveillance.

Intelligence Assessment Metric Projected Status (Next Six Months) Strategic Impact Russian Battlefield Breakthrough in Ukraine No prospect of major advances Frontlines remain deadlocked under heavy attrition Hybrid Attacks Against Western Targets Expected to intensify Heightened risk of sabotage, infrastructure damage, and casualties Limited Military Strikes on NATO Borders Low but growing risk Designed to test alliance resolve and divert resources Outright Conventional Invasion of NATO Highly unlikely Requires extensive, hard-to-hide force buildups

Diplomatic Pushback and Alliance Unity

Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen rejected the findings, denying responsibility for security incidents like the Leipzig airport plot and instead accusing the West of driving the degradation of European security.

NATO Strengthens Defenses as Russia's Threat Grows Across Europe | Ukraine | Denmark

In response to the mounting tension, Western governments continue to emphasize that sustained military and financial aid to Ukraine remains vital. Without strong Western backing, Kyiv’s ability to hold back enemy forces and raise the economic cost of the war would be compromised.

Addressing alliance members this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged calm amidst the rising tide of hybrid threats, advising European capitals to stay the course and maintain their collective commitments. “What I’m telling my European colleagues, particularly, is stay calm, carry on, and keep supporting Ukraine,” Rutte said.

As Moscow looks for ways to break the strategic stalemate, the resilience of European supply chains, critical infrastructure defenses, and political unity will face their tests. How well Western intelligence agencies track and neutralize these shadow operations in the coming months will ultimately define the boundaries of the conflict.