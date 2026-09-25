Tensions Flare at Saguenay Regional Political Debate Over Cost of Living and Forestry

During a heated Radio-Canada regional debate at the Théâtre C of the Cégep de Chicoutimi on Thursday noon, incumbent Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate for Jonquière Yannick Gagnon faced intense scrutiny from rival candidates over the rising cost of living and the ongoing forestry crisis.

Elections bring underlying regional tensions to the surface, and this week’s showdown in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean proved no exception. As voters weigh their options amid economic headwinds, local industries and household budgets have taken center stage in the legislative race.

Clashing Over the Cost of Living

The political atmosphere turned sharp when candidates addressed skyrocketing everyday expenses. Marie-Karlynn Laflamme, the Parti québécois (PQ) candidate and outgoing MNA for Chicoutimi, aggressively challenged the CAQ’s economic track record following an opening pitch by Gagnon.

“Since the CAQ has been in power […] housing has increased by 27%, food costs by 24%. There is still reason to ask the question: where was the CAQ these last eight years while we are experiencing this?”, Laflamme asked her opponent during the broadcast moderated by regional Téléjournal anchor Jean-François Coulombe.

Other political contenders quickly added their respective platforms to the mix. Liberal candidate Serge Bergeron voiced deep concern for local seniors, while Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) representative Catherine Morissette emphasized the necessity of scrapping the carbon tax on gasoline. Meanwhile, Québec solidaire (QS) candidate Jeanne Palardy turned the spotlight back onto housing accessibility for students and vulnerable seniors, arguing that private markets cannot be relied upon to solve the crisis.

The Forestry Sector Under Pressure

Beyond grocery bills and rent, the future of the region’s forestry industry dominated a significant portion of the debate. Serving as an economic backbone for Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, the sector has suffered severe blows from the ongoing tariff war between Canada and the United States, leaving thousands of local workers in precarious positions.

Both Palardy and Laflamme took direct aim at the current Legault-Fréchette administration’s handling of the forestry portfolio. The QS candidate pointed out that the industry has struggled through a twenty-year crisis, criticizing the CAQ for failing to properly consult Indigenous communities ahead of a forestry regime reform that was ultimately shelved.

“It’s been present for more than 20 years, so why not have acted before and, at the moment we decided to make a reform, we didn’t do it in the right order?”, Palardy questioned.

Defending his party, Gagnon argued that the blame cannot rest solely on the current government’s mandate, noting that power had shifted between the PQ and the Liberals over the preceding decades. Gagnon maintained that future reform efforts would lean heavily on necessary consultations with regional groups.

Laflamme countered by highlighting administrative missteps and a lack of transparency regarding protected areas. “Did you know that the Chief Forester was not able to give his forecasts so that we could do the calculations for the years to come because the CAQ did not want to give them?”, she asked, adding that while Christine Fréchette prepares to cut the QST on salted nuts and cut fruit, the broader forestry sector has been crying out for help for eight years.

Diverse Proposals for Regional Recovery

Candidate Political Party Key Regional Focus / Proposals Yannick Gagnon Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) Defending incumbent record; emphasizing future stakeholder consultations for forestry reform. Marie-Karlynn Laflamme Parti québécois (PQ) Targeting CAQ’s record on inflation, housing hikes, and forestry sector forecasting delays. Catherine Morissette Parti conservateur du Québec (PCQ) Advocating for the elimination of the carbon tax on gasoline and regional decision-making. Jeanne Palardy Québec solidaire (QS) Focusing on public solutions for student/senior housing and criticizing forestry management. Serge Bergeron Parti libéral du Québec (PLQ) Highlighting support for seniors, valuing timber, and addressing Indigenous treaty lands.

Alternative strategies for the timber industry drew distinct lines between the remaining camps. Morissette pitched the Conservative framework centred on predictability and a return to regional decision-making. Bergeron, meanwhile, defended the depth of past consultations with First Nations, explaining that ongoing negotiations involve complex land claim treaties.

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“It is not true that they were not consulted, except that they have treaties in relation to land that they claim belongs to them and treaties that they want to settle”, Bergeron stated, stressing that elevating the value of wood as a building material remains an absolute prerequisite for regional survival.

With student spectators filling the Chicoutimi venue, the regional showdown laid bare the starkly different paths proposed for eastern Quebec’s economic future as the campaign presses forward.