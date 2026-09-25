Latah County Fair Brings Community Together in Moscow

The Latah County Fair ran from Thursday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 20, bringing the Moscow community together through food, music, and exhibits. The smell of farm animals and caramelized goods coated the air as rides rattled, concert music muffled yells, and LED-lit fairgrounds welcomed visitors for a weekend of traditional celebration.

First Impressions on the Moscow Fairgrounds

Grant Hulen, a University of Idaho student attending the fair for the first time, shared his positive experience of the local celebration. “The fair was great. I hadn’t been to the fair before, the Moscow one at least, and expected something very small, but it was actually quite nice,” Hulen said.

Visitors walking through the grounds encountered a wide variety of displays. These ranged from paintings created by elementary school kids to massive vegetables grown throughout the year. According to the official fair website, the event presents an opportunity for both young and old to exhibit their special skills and hard work.

“My favorite part of the fair was looking at all the Lego Builds that the kids had made as it reminded me of when I was a kid and it just made me happy,” Hulen noted.

Community Quilting and Collaborative Exhibits

While youth exhibits highlighted the creativity of younger participants, the quilting section showcased the craftsmanship of community members across all age ranges. Positioned at a room in the back of the fair, dozens of hand-sewn quilts designed by local residents filled the space.

Karen Owsley displayed a unique quilt sewn together using various fabrics sourced from Africa. Her neighbor’s daughter, traveling in Africa on a medical mission trip, purchased the materials and brought them back. Owsley explained that constructing the piece proved challenging due to the structural differences between traditional quilting fabrics and the imported African textiles. She plans to gift the completed quilt to her neighbor’s daughter following the exhibition.

This particular display was organized by the Palouse Patchers. Comprising roughly 175 members, the group supports both experienced and novice quilt makers by offering a space to show current projects while helping beginners learn the craft.

Music, Livestock, and Local Traditions

Connection remained a central theme across every aspect of the fair. The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers, a musical group of 10 to 15 members, performed on-site. According to their organization’s guidelines, the group helps fiddlers of all ages develop their musical talents within a fun and encouraging environment.

Meanwhile, younger participants in 4-H and FFA youth livestock and small animal programs presented animals they had raised and prepared during the months leading up to the event. The showing process required participants to position each animal so judges could clearly inspect every physical detail.

Latah County Fair Key Features and Participants Exhibit / Group Description / Activity Participant Details Palouse Patchers Hand-sewn quilt displays, including international fabric projects Approx. 175 experienced and novice members Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Musical performances and skill-building 10 to 15 musicians of various ages 4-H and FFA Programs Youth livestock and small animal showing Local children General Exhibits Elementary school paintings and large vegetables Community members of all ages

As Sunday evening arrived, sounds quieted down across the fairgrounds. Rides stopped running, songs ceased playing, and the faint noise of animals echoed through the quiet night as the Latah County Fair came to a close, leaving the community to anticipate its return next year.