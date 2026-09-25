Sam Fowler Biography | Land Use Associate at Jackson Walker

Sam Fowler has officially joined the Land Use practice group at Jackson Walker’s Dallas office as an associate, bringing a unique blend of municipal planning credentials and targeted legal experience to the Texas law firm.

Bridging Urban Planning and Land Use Law in Dallas

Managing the complexities of Texas municipal development requires more than just a firm grasp of statutes; it demands a nuanced understanding of how cities actually grow and function. Before entering legal practice, Fowler earned a Master of Urban Planning degree from Texas A&M University. His hands-on planning background includes serving as an intern with Texas A&M’s Texas Target Communities program, where he collaborated directly with municipalities across the state to develop and adopt comprehensive community plans.

That municipal foundation directly informs his current legal work at Jackson Walker. During two summers spent with the firm’s Land Use team, Fowler gained practical reps preparing zoning change applications and land use due diligence. His drafting portfolio already includes planned development district ordinances, alongside deep research into shifting state laws affecting land development.

Academic Rigor and Real Estate Finance Leadership

While pursuing his law degree, he helped lead the SMU Real Estate Law Association as vice president.

Beyond administrative leadership, Fowler engaged deeply with the academic side of real estate finance. He worked as a research assistant for a law professor, examining real estate finance law issues. His scholarly writing also earned institutional recognition: as a member of the SMU Law Review Association, he authored a comment addressing the contemporaneous rise in anti-squatting legislation that was selected for publication in the SMU Law Review.

The Path Forward for Dallas Development

As North Texas continues to experience commercial and residential growth, the intersection of municipal zoning law and practical urban planning remains a high-stakes arena for developers and property owners alike. Fowler steps into this dynamic market equipped with the dual perspective of a trained planner and a dedicated land use advocate.

How will the integration of urban planning degrees shape the future of modern legal practices in fast-growing metros like Dallas? Share your thoughts in the comments below.