Nations League Group D: Portugal and Norway Secure Opening Wins

Group D in the UEFA Nations League is officially up and running after opening victories for Portugal and Norway. Portugal secured a 1-0 win against Wales, while Norway claimed three points by defeating Denmark 3-2.

Portugal Edges Past Wales

Portugal proved far stronger than Wales during the encounter, though an unfortunate Cristiano Ronaldo took centre stage with a frustrating outing. Ronaldo quickly fashioned two good chances early on, but he first blazed a huge chance over the bar and later saw a goal ruled out. Ultimately, João Félix opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Danny Ward with a shot from distance.

Wales looked second best for long spells in the match. Lewis Koumas went close to an equalizer in the closing stages, but the goal never materialized, allowing Portugal to hold on for the 1-0 victory.

Norway Outlasts Denmark in Five-Goal Thriller

Norway flew out of the blocks against Denmark and established a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes. Oscar Bobb found the far corner in a crowded area following an assist from Martin Ødegaard, and Erling Haaland soon doubled the lead after good build-up work from Antonio Nusa.

Denmark refused to roll over, as Mikkel Damsgaard pulled a goal back with a magnificent free-kick to make it 2-1. After the break, Rasmus Højlund smashed in an equalizer from a corner to level the score at 2-2.

Norway ultimately reclaimed control when Haaland struck again, finishing ruthlessly from a corner routine to make it 3-2. Norway held firm to secure the win, despite having to play out the remainder of the match with ten men following a red card issued to David Møller Wolfe.