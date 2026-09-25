Eleri Nicola Ellesmere Drowns in Mallorca Pool on Holiday

A family holiday intended to be an idyllic break in Mallorca ended in unimaginable tragedy when three-year-old Eleri Nicola Ellesmere tragically died after drowning in a swimming pool on June 24, 2026. Eleri, from Elliotstown, New Tredegar, in South Wales, was staying at Villa Francisca near Pollenca with her parents, Joe and Cerys, when the fatal accident unfolded.

An Unthinkable Loss at Villa Francisca

The young family had arrived in Mallorca for what should have been a joyful vacation. Instead, they confronted every parent’s worst nightmare on the evening of June 24. Eleri was found unresponsive in the swimming pool at the rural villa. Family members immediately performed CPR at the scene before emergency services rushed the toddler to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

Medical staff battled tirelessly to save the little girl, placing her on life-sustaining support. Her mother, Cerys, shared the harrowing final hours in statements reported during subsequent legal proceedings: “Me and Joe were with her every single second and our little girl showed incomprehensible strength to try and stay with us. This was not enough.” At 1:40 p.m. CEST on June 25, 2026, Eleri’s heart stopped beating.

Inquest Details and Medical Findings

An inquest into the youngster’s death was formally opened at Gwent Coroners’ Court. Coroner Rose Farmer presided over the initial hearing, where Doctor Ana Maria Rieracladera provided the provisional cause of death as mechanical asphyxiation by drowning and respiratory failure. The coroner formally adjourned the hearing, with proceedings scheduled to resume on April 13, 2027.

Family and community members have rallied around the grieving parents from South Wales. A GoFundMe appeal was established to help cover funeral costs, raising nearly £8,000 to ensure that Eleri receives a farewell filled with dignity and respect. Tributes from loved ones described the toddler as a deeply loved, beautiful little girl whose loss has left an empty space that can never be filled.

Remembering Eleri Fairy

As her family copes with the most devastating chapter imaginable, the memory of the little girl affectionately called "Eleri Fairy" remains close to the hearts of all who knew her. Relatives emphasized that no family should ever have to endure such profound pain.