Tesla Semi reaches volume production at Nevada facility

The Tesla Semi has officially reached volume production at a dedicated facility next to Gigafactory Nevada, capable of building 50,000 heavy-duty electric trucks annually. Nearly a decade after its 2017 concept launch, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is rolling out commercial units to fleet operators like PepsiCo, US Foods, and DHL amid soaring diesel prices.

Here is the math:

The Bottom Line

Production Capacity: Tesla’s new Nevada facility targets an output of 1,000 trucks per week, totaling 50,000 units annually.

Tesla’s new Nevada facility targets an output of 1,000 trucks per week, totaling 50,000 units annually. Fleet Adoption: Early commercial deployments include major logistics players such as PepsiCo, US Foods, DHL, WattEV, ABF, Einride, IMC, and OK Produce.

Early commercial deployments include major logistics players such as PepsiCo, US Foods, DHL, WattEV, ABF, Einride, IMC, and OK Produce. Operating Efficiency: The production model runs at an estimated 1,700 Wh/mile, utilizing an in-house 4680 battery architecture to reduce overall mass.

A Decade in the Making: From Concept to Volume Line

First unveiled in 2017 with a projected 2019 assembly date, the heavy-duty electric truck faced repeated postponements driven by pandemic-era supply chain constraints and global component shortages. While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a pilot batch of hand-built units to PepsiCo in 2022, true volume manufacturing only kicked off in April 2026. To mark the operational milestone, the company hosted an event at its newly constructed manufacturing plant situated directly adjacent to Gigafactory Nevada in Sparks.

CEO Elon Musk missed the physical gathering due to a state dinner in Washington, D.C., alongside President Trump and Chinese President Xi. However, via a pre-recorded statement, Musk characterized the vehicle as capable of hauling the heaviest loads over very long distances with rapid replenishment times via a megawatt-capacity Megacharger system. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding concrete pricing transparency.

Unresolved Pricing and Fleet Deployments

During the launch event, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) omitted official order volume metrics and declined to provide a formal price update for commercial buyers. Initial 2017 projections advertised starting figures of $150,000 for a 300-mile variant and $180,000 for a 500-mile variant. Market reports from earlier this year indicate that the company has been quoting customers approximately $290,000 for the long-range specification, reflecting significant cost inflation over the nine-year development cycle.

Despite the lack of public pricing disclosures, the customer roster features a broad spectrum of enterprise logistics firms. Alongside PepsiCo, names like US Foods, DHL, WattEV, ABF, Einride, IMC, and OK Produce have secured allocations. Many of these enterprise commitments were leaked ahead of the formal proceedings via aerial drone footage captured above the Sparks, Nevada production complex.

Engineering Refinements and Powertrain Overhauls

Over the three-year engineering refinement phase preceding volume assembly, the vehicle shed approximately 1,000 pounds. The production lineup features two primary configurations: a Standard Range variant delivering 325 miles of operational capacity at an 82,000-pound gross combination weight, and a Long Range variant rated for 500 miles. Vice President of Engineering Lars Moravy noted that trucks hauling lighter payloads around 60,000 pounds could achieve up to 600 miles of range.

Under the hood, the Semi transitions from previously tested purchased 2170 battery cells to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in-house 4680 cells. According to Director of Semi Truck Engineering Dan Priestley, energy consumption sits at roughly 1,700 Wh/mile, improving upon the original 2,000 Wh/mile design target. The powertrain has similarly shed dead weight through a redesigned steel-caged rotor replacing earlier carbon-fiber sleeves, a bar-wound stator shared with the Cybertruck, and an axle assembly that eliminates three separate oil reservoirs in favor of a single shared fluid rated for over 250,000 miles.

Macroeconomic Tailwinds in Heavy Freight

The commercial viability of electrifying heavy fleet transit hinges heavily on comparative operating expenditures, particularly as conventional fuel markets face severe headwinds. U.S. diesel prices have hovered near historic highs, surging past $6.50 per gallon—roughly double what it cost a year ago. By slashing per-mile energy costs and eliminating numerous mechanical components prone to wear in internal combustion engines, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) aims to underbid traditional diesel transport operators.

Photo: egov.mn

With production lines now active at a clip of 1,000 units weekly, the immediate test for the manufacturer lies in scaling delivery schedules and stabilizing commercial pricing structures to satisfy institutional fleet managers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.