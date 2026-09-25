Rihanna Rocks Avant-Garde Ferragamo Drop-Waist Gown for Celine Dion’s Paris Show

On Wednesday night, Rihanna returned for an encore at Celine Dion’s Paris residency, wearing an espresso brown drop-waist evening gown from Ferragamo’s fall 2026 collection by Maximilian Davis. Leaving César restaurant after the show, the Fenty Beauty founder paired the micro-pleated bubble hem with a sheer georgette bodice, dark sunglasses, Amina Muaddi mules, and a vintage Dior Saddle bag.

The Bottom Line Rihanna attended Celine Dion’s Paris residency for a second time, swapping her previous week’s pinstriped power suit for an avant-garde evening gown.

The singer’s voluminous Ferragamo dress showcased the falling drop-waist silhouette that appeared on the fall 2026 runways from brands like Marni, Chanel, and Prabal Gurung.

Celine Dion’s residency has become a celebration of fantastical fashion and otherworldly couture, featuring looks that draw icons like Rihanna.

The Evolution of Front-Row Style in Paris

It is no secret that Rihanna cannot get enough of Celine Dion. Just a week after catching Dion’s Paris residency in a bra-forward pinstriped power suit, Rihanna returned to the venue on Wednesday night to take in another performance. This time around, however, she completely pivoted her aesthetic, trading sharp tailoring for an ultra-drop-waist evening gown that immediately commanded the attention of street-style photographers.

Spotted leaving César restaurant following the concert, Rihanna wore a voluminous frock pulled straight from Ferragamo’s fall 2026 collection, designed by Maximilian Davis. The ensemble featured a micro-pleated espresso brown skirt that swelled out dramatically before cinching sharply at her knees, pushing the experimental drop-waist silhouette to new stylistic heights. Up top, a sheer georgette bodice revealed a black bra, infusing the theatrical silhouette with an unmistakable hint of edge.

Styling the Fall 2026 Runways

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s maximalist bubble hem served as a high-profile real-world endorsement of an unexpected seasonal trend. The drop-waist silhouette was a staple across the fall 2026 collections, reinterpreted by major design houses in various ways. Marni experimented with the cut by adding a second set of pant loops to allow belts to sit lower on the hips, while Chanel reimagined its classic two-piece formula with skirts that plunged far below the hips.

Other labels embraced the shift with equal enthusiasm. Prabal Gurung introduced silky trenchcoats featuring built-in belts positioned just above the knees, and Ferragamo built an entire 1920s-inspired show around experimental, rippling textures and regal palettes. Notably, the espresso brown gown worn by Rihanna actually closed the Ferragamo runway show, where it was originally styled sans bra to highlight the breezy, liberating drape of the cut.

Designer / Brand Fall 2026 Drop-Waist Interpretation Key Design Elements Ferragamo (Maximilian Davis) Micro-pleated evening gown (Runway closer) Espresso brown, bubble hem cinched at the knees, sheer georgette bodice Marni Waistline restructuring Secondary pant loops designed for lower-sitting belts Chanel Reworked skirt suits Traditional two-piece formulas modified with skirts falling far below the hips Prabal Gurung Outerwear innovation Silky trenchcoats featuring built-in belts positioned just above the knees

A Mutual Celebration of Theatricality

But as anyone following Celine Dion’s current run of shows knows, the residency has become a true celebration of fantastical fashion and otherworldly couture. Dion herself has captivated audiences night after night by wearing everything from pleated Dior gowns to gilded Schiaparelli embroidery.

Given the scale of Dion’s onstage wardrobe, Rihanna’s choice to arrive in an exclusive Fenty phone case, Amina Muaddi mules, a vintage Dior Saddle bag, and a statement Ferragamo dress feels entirely appropriate.