Linwood Jeffery Jeff Kendall passes away from glioblastoma

Linwood Jeffery “Jeff” Richard Kendall passed away on the morning of September 22, 2026, following a two-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma. Diagnosed on April 27, 2024, after experiencing a couple of weeks of intensifying, unexplained headaches, Kendall spent his final moments with his wife, Lauren, and other family members by his side.

Born on December 12, 1985, in Seale, Alabama, to parents John and Kathleen (Belknap) Kendall, Jeff was remembered by family as a people person who never met a stranger. His desire to serve others led him to a career in dentistry, graduating from the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in May 2021. He practiced as a general dentist for nearly three years, utilizing his talent for working with his hands and building or fixing things.

Life, Marriage, and Family

During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of his dental school campus in 2020, Kendall traveled from southern California to Kansas to spend time with family. While visiting, he spent time at the disc golf course and met Lauren Kirkpatrick. Within the year, they purchased their first home and welcomed their son, Alexander “Alex” Lucas, on April 25, 2022, followed by a daughter, Rebecca “Becca” Lynn, on August 18, 2023.

Passions and Legacy

Known for his even-tempered, easy-going demeanor, Kendall enjoyed a wide range of interests, including playing as a self-taught, accomplished guitarist, photography, aviation, disc golf, reading, Chiefs football, Braves baseball, and Chacos. Throughout his life and his illness, Kendall maintained his commitment to living his faith, turning to Jesus for strength, enjoying visits from family and friends, and holding fast to the promise of the resurrection.