Nick Chubb Returns to Cleveland Browns for Retirement Ceremony

Running back Nick Chubb is returning to the Cleveland Browns for one day on Sunday, allowing the 30-year-old fan-favorite to retire officially in the jersey of the franchise where he starred before crowds at the Dawg Pound.

For a city that measures football in grit rather than glamour, few figures embody the local ethos quite like Nick Chubb. The veteran running back, who announced his retirement via social media roughly four weeks ago, will step onto the field one final time during Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Drafted out of the University of Georgia in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft—the same year the Browns secured quarterback Baker Mayfield first overall and defensive back Denzel Ward three picks later—Chubb immediately established himself as a cornerstone.

From 2019 through 2022, he surpassed the 1,000-rushing-yard mark in four seasons and earned consistent Pro Bowl nods. But there is a catch to the team’s trajectory during his tenure. Despite Chubb’s elite efficiency, the ambitious rebuild engineered alongside Mayfield and Ward never fully materialized into sustained championship contention. The Browns reached the postseason just twice during his active years, in 2020 and 2023, securing a single playoff victory against their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Injuries ultimately altered the final chapter of his career. Following a severe knee injury in 2024, Chubb fought back through rigorous rehabilitation and spent a final professional season with the Houston Texans. While his production in Houston did not match his peak numbers in Cleveland, his reputation as a model professional remained intact.

As the Browns move through the current season—coming off a hard-fought 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Sunday's pre-game ceremony offers the Dawg Pound an opportunity to honor an exemplary worker who defined an era of Cleveland football.

Nick Chubb Career Milestone Overview Metric / Milestone Details Draft Position 2018 NFL Draft, Round 2 College Career Georgia Bulldogs 1,000+ Yard Seasons 4 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) Pro Bowl Selections Multiple appearances Playoff Appearances with Cleveland 2020, 2023

Sunday afternoon will mark a quiet, dignified closing note for a player who preferred productive silence over flashiness. When Chubb pulls the helmet on one last time before kickoff against Carolina, he closes a chapter that loyal supporters in northern Ohio will not soon forget.