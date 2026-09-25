Energy Department will spend 2 billion to upgrade aging power grid

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday it will spend nearly $2 billion to upgrade the national power grid across 26 states, deploying advanced technologies and sensors to squeeze extra electricity capacity from aging infrastructure and help prevent blackouts driven by surging artificial intelligence demand.

The federal government is funneling nearly $2 billion into 31 projects across 26 states to modernize transmission lines and extract more power from an aging grid (as reported by the Associated Press). Officials estimate the initiative will produce more than 23 gigawatts of additional electricity capacity, which is enough to power 16 million homes. The funding arrives as surging power demands from artificial intelligence data centers threaten to overwhelm existing utility supplies.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright promoted the grant program during a Thursday press conference at a PPL Corp. facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Wright explained that the federal grants offer a rapid solution for lowering electricity prices and increasing reliability.

“This is a quick way to lower electricity prices and increase reliability: using fibers that are already in the transmission lines to analyze what’s the temperature out, what’s the wind out, how can we use this transmission line to distribute more power, but safely and only in the right conditions.” UK’s Largest AI Supercomputer Project Delayed by Power Grid Bottleneck Energy Secretary Chris Wright

PPL Corp. and the Data Center Strain in Allentown

The pressures facing local utilities are particularly acute in eastern Pennsylvania. PPL reported that two data centers came online in its territory this year, with six more currently under construction (according to Associated Press coverage). The utility warned that its peak electric demand could quintuple by 2032 as more data facilities move into advanced planning stages. To counter this bottleneck, PPL is receiving $71.5 million to modernize an existing high-voltage transmission line across approximately 30 miles in northern Pennsylvania.

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Nationwide, electricity bills are rising faster than inflation in many regions, a trend increasingly blamed on data center consumption (the outlet noted). While communities across the country have pushed back against new data hubs—transforming local politics and midterm elections—President Donald Trump has defended the facilities. Last month, Trump asserted that American communities lacking data centers would end up being backwards and poor.

Regional State Projects

The Department of Energy initiative stems from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The federal government’s $1.9 billion commitment will be matched by $3.35 billion in cost-share funding from project recipients, bringing total expected infrastructure spending to $5.25 billion.

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Unlike traditional grid expansion that relies on constructing expensive new power plants and grid infrastructure projects, the selected projects focus on extracting maximum output from existing infrastructure.

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Selected utilities, cooperatives, and state agencies will perform component enhancements across more than 1,500 miles of transmission lines and technological refinements spanning nearly 21,000 miles (as detailed by Energy Department officials). State agencies in Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, and Oklahoma emerged as the largest recipients, collectively drawing $810 million.

Projects in Colorado and Oklahoma promise improvements to regional grids.

Industry Response and Implementation Timeline

Meanwhile, Julia Selker, executive director of the WATT Coalition, pointed out that U.S. utilities have historically lagged behind regions like Europe in deploying grid-enhancing technologies (Selker told the press).

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