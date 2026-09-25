Suahasil Nazara Delays Electric Motorcycle Subsidy PMK

The electric motorcycle subsidy program in Indonesia hangs in administrative limbo following the departure of former Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, leaving the much-anticipated IDR 3 trillion fiscal package dependent on newly appointed Minister Suahasil Nazara as Q3 draws to a close.

The Bottom Line Fiscal Allocation: Former leadership earmarked IDR 3 trillion to subsidize 1 million locally produced electric motorcycles.

Former leadership earmarked IDR 3 trillion to subsidize 1 million locally produced electric motorcycles. Disbursement Velocity: Actual absorption by year-end is projected by former officials to reach roughly 100,000 units due to manufacturing capacity constraints.

Actual absorption by year-end is projected by former officials to reach roughly 100,000 units due to manufacturing capacity constraints. Regulatory Bottleneck: Execution now hinges entirely on the finalization of a new Peraturan Menteri Keuangan (PMK) under the incoming finance leadership.

Transition at the Ministry of Finance Halts Regulatory Sign-Off

While Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa held the ministerial seat, the rollout of state-backed incentives for battery-powered two-wheelers was projected for September 2026. However, that timeline slipped past its target as leadership dynamics shifted, culminating in Suahasil Nazara taking over the portfolio.

Despite the executive reshuffle, industrial policymakers maintain that operational frameworks remain fully prepared. Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita recently confirmed that technical guidelines, commonly known as juknis, are finalized. The entire policy apparatus stands ready to deploy the financial package the moment the new finance chief ratifies the necessary legal provisions.

“We as the technical ministry are ready. If the Minister of Finance decides to grant the incentive, our technical regulations are prepared,” Agus stated in Jakarta, pointing directly to the delayed Peraturan Menteri Keuangan (PMK) as the sole remaining obstacle to market implementation.

Evaluating the Numbers Behind the IDR 3 Trillion Allocation

Under the initial design framed during Purbaya’s tenure, the state package was scaled to reduce financial friction for local consumers. The direct subsidy per unit was recalibrated downward to IDR 3 million. This allocation was intended to sweep across a target pool of 1 million domestically manufactured electric motorcycles, backed by a total fiscal commitment of IDR 3 trillion.

Here is the math on market absorption capacity:

Metric Initial Target Projected Realized Absorption Unit Volume 1 million units 100,000 units Total Budget Pool IDR 3 trillion Partial Allocation Per-Unit Subsidy IDR 3 million IDR 3 million

Yet the balance sheet and industrial reality point to a stark utilization gap. Purbaya previously noted that the headline figure of 1 million units would not clear the market within a single fiscal year. Current manufacturing output across domestic assemblers simply lacks the scale to match the state’s ambitious volume targets.

“That program remains the same. So 1 million will certainly not run out this year if we look at it. If I’m not mistaken, IDR 3 million each. The budget is IDR 3 trillion,” Purbaya observed regarding the structural framework of the program.

Supply Constraints Limit Immediate Capital Deployment

The structural bottleneck facing the initiative is not a lack of state commitment, but rather the current ceiling on factory output. While certain industrial players maintain high aspirations, actual production lines across the country operate at vastly lower volumes, with individual facilities turning out modest tallies.

Photo: liputan6.com

Consequently, state projections anticipate that actual uptake will hover near 100,000 units by the conclusion of the calendar year, leaving the vast majority of the IDR 3 trillion treasury allocation unspent in the near term unless policymakers introduce volume expansions or structural adjustments.

“We are still looking at whether absorption will be sufficient this year to absorb all that money. It looks like it won’t be. National motor vehicle production capacity has not reached 1 million yet. Some only produce 20,000. I think at most it will be 100,000 by the end of the year. So later I will consider whether it can be increased,” Purbaya explained prior to his exit.

Path Forward for the Domestic EV Ecosystem

With Suahasil Nazara now steering financial policy, electric vehicle manufacturers and retail investors await definitive signals regarding the PMK signing.

Purbaya Ubah Skema Subsidi Motor Listrik, Pembeli Tak Terima Langsung

Until the Ministry of Finance issues the formal regulation, assembly lines and consumer financing models remain paused in anticipation.