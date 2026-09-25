Portuguese President Meets Pope and Vatican Secretary of State to Discuss Global Peace

Portuguese President António José Martins Seguro met with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, followed by strategic talks at the Secretariat of State concerning global conflicts, migration, and multilateralism.

On September 24, Portuguese President António José Martins Seguro arrived at the Vatican for a high-level diplomatic audience with Pope Leo XIV. The morning meeting set the stage for subsequent geopolitical discussions at the Secretariat of State.

Following the Papal audience, the head of state sat down with Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. According to the Holy See Press Office, these cordial talks centered on the solid bilateral relations linking the Holy See and Portugal. Both sides evaluated ongoing socio-economic developments and reaffirmed a mutual commitment to promoting the common good.

Geopolitical Alignment on Global Security and Migration

The dialogue expanded beyond bilateral affairs to address pressing international security concerns. Officials tackled the repercussions of conflicts in the world, migrations, and the respect for international law.

The meetings emphasized the importance of multilateralism and the urgency of maintaining a constant commitment to international peace.

Participant / Entity Key Discussion Topic Strategic Focus António José Martins Seguro Bilateral Relations & Regional Security Portuguese-Vatican Partnership Pope Leo XIV Common Good & Peace Initiatives Peace Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher Multilateralism & International Law Global Foreign Policy Coordination

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