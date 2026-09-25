Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Lift Limits on Third-Country Deportations

The Trump administration urgently petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to lift judicial limits on deporting undocumented immigrants to third countries, following an appeals court ruling that upheld protections against sending individuals to nations where they face persecution or torture.

The legal battle centers on whether the executive branch can execute expedited removals to unfamiliar nations without affording deportees adequate notice or the opportunity to seek relief under international torture conventions.

Emergency Appeal to the High Court

The government brought the emergency appeal after a federal appeals court confirmed an earlier decision by Boston federal judge Brian Murphy. That February ruling established that individuals targeted for third-party deportation must have the legal avenue to invoke the risk of persecution or torture. Government legal counsel John Sauer urged the Supreme Court to step in and halt what he termed “chaos,” arguing that the lower court decisions create substantial logistical hurdles for federal law enforcement.

The administration defends its 2025 directives—which Judge Murphy and the appeals court deemed illegal—as a vital mechanism for removing serious offenders. Under these rules, third-country removals are authorized provided the receiving nation offers diplomatic assurances against torture and persecution, and the U.S. State Department deems those guarantees credible without judicial recourse.

“When the executive branch establishes that a country will neither torture nor persecute a person, that stands as final,” John Sauer argued in the government’s petition.

Mapping the Legal and Logistical Stakes

The core dispute revolves around procedural rights versus government expediency in handling high-risk deportations. Judge Murphy previously emphasized the humanitarian stakes, asking whether “the government can, without notice, expel a person to the wrong country, or a country where she will likely be persecuted or tortured.”

Key Case Element Government Position Judicial and Defense Position Third-Country Removals Essential tool to expel serious criminals rapidly. Subject to anti-torture convention protections and notice requirements. Diplomatic Assurances State Department determination of credibility must be final. Deportees require meaningful time to file legal challenges based on risk. Recent Precedents Lower court blocks create severe logistical chaos. Lower courts blocked Asian nationals’ removal to conflict-ridden South Sudan.

In 2025, Judge Murphy intervened to halt the deportation of a group of Asian nationals scheduled for removal to South Sudan, a nation mired in severe poverty and conflict. However, the Supreme Court intervened at that time, permitting the removal to proceed, and those individuals arrived in South Sudan in July 2025.

The Immediate Outlook

The Supreme Court has set a strict deadline, giving opposing counsel until Monday evening to respond to the administration’s emergency application.